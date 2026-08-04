Adorable Adoptables at the Monmouth County SPCA

Get ready to hit the dance floor! Meet Tango, a 2-year-old Pitbull Mix weighing 48 pounds. This sweet land seal enjoys meeting new people and soliciting gentle affection. Plushy toys bring out the puppy in her! Now a retired mama who was great to her babies, she’s ready for her happily ever after!

I may be a Rookie, but this guy is ready for the big leagues! I came from an outdoor hoarding case in Maryland, but luckily the Humane World For Animals rescued me (along with over 150 other cats!!!). I traveled all the way to the MCSPCA, and now (at almost 2.5 years old) I’m finally getting off the bench and joining the adoption game.

Making my debut can be a bit nerve-wracking, but I quickly overcome my shyness and show my sweet side. Once you start petting me, I’m all in – I flop over, nuzzle into you, and even make biscuits!

I might be able to live with other gentle pets after a proper introduction, or I could be the only all-star in your home. I hope someone comes to get me soon – my adoption will be a home run!

You can read more about my journey with the HWA here: https://www.humaneworld.org/en/news/100-cats-rescued-alleged-cruelty-maryland#:~:text=Their%20survival%20is%20testament%20to,manager%2C%20Humane%20World%20for%20Animals.