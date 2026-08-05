Amerigo Vespucci Society Awards Scholarships to Three Outstanding Students

LONG BRANCH – The Amerigo Vespucci Society (AVS) celebrated academic excellence during its Annual Scholarship Awards Dinner on Monday evening at Johnny Piancone’s Restaurant in Long Branch. The restaurant’s private upstairs banquet room was filled to capacity as Society members, scholarship recipients, their families, and community leaders gathered to honor three outstanding local students.

The event was sponsored by the Amerigo Vespucci Society along with Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, Commissioner Ross F. Licitra, and Commissioner Nick DiRocco, all members of the Society. The Commissioners presented Monmouth County proclamations to each scholarship recipient. Long Branch Mayor John Pallone, also an AVS member, and Long Branch Councilman Glenn Rassas attended the event and presented proclamations on behalf of the City of Long Branch. Ocean Township Councilman Rob Acerra, an AVS member as well, also attended.

This year’s scholarship recipients were:

· Julia McCarthy, of Eatontown, a graduate of Red Bank Catholic High School and granddaughter of AVS member Joseph Valentino. Julia will attend Fairfield University this fall, majoring in Nursing, with the goal of becoming an Emergency Room Nurse and later a Nurse Practitioner.

· Morgan Rescinio, of Eatontown, a graduate of Monmouth Regional High School and daughter of AVS member and New Jersey Superior Court Judge Albert Rescinio. Morgan will attend the University of Tampa, majoring in Political Science, with aspirations of becoming an attorney and pursuing a career in public service.

· Elyse Jannetti, of Oakhurst, a graduate of Ocean Township High School and stepdaughter of AVS member Ben Zolofra. Elyse will attend Rowan University, majoring in Nursing, with the goal of becoming a Pediatric Nurse.

Founded in 1875, the Amerigo Vespucci Society is the oldest Italian American Mutual Aid Society in the United States. Established during a period when many Italian immigrants faced discrimination and hardship, the Society was created to provide support, fellowship, and assistance to Italian and Italian American families. Today, the AVS continues that proud tradition as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization through educational scholarships, community service, charitable giving, and the promotion of Italian American history, culture, and heritage.

“For more than 150 years, the Amerigo Vespucci Society has believed that investing in education is one of the greatest ways we can strengthen our community,” said Frank J. Crupi, Esq., President of the Amerigo Vespucci Society. “These outstanding young women represent the values our Society has upheld since 1875—hard work, compassion, integrity, and service to others. We are proud to support them as they pursue their educational goals and become tomorrow’s leaders.”

Guests enjoyed an authentic Italian dining experience featuring fresh mozzarella prepared before attendees by restaurant owner Rick Piancone, along with antipasto and pasta stations that showcased the restaurant’s traditional Italian cuisine. “We selected Johnny Piancone’s because the Amerigo Vespucci Society believes in supporting local Italian American-owned businesses that preserve authentic traditions and consistently produce exceptional quality,” said Paul Sgro, Vice President of the Society. “Supporting businesses like Johnny Piancone’s is another way we honor our heritage while strengthening our local community.”

Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone praised both the scholarship recipients and the Society’s longstanding commitment to education. “The Amerigo Vespucci Society continues to make a lasting difference in Monmouth County by investing in the next generation. These scholarships recognize not only academic achievement but also the character, dedication, and promise of these exceptional young women. Congratulations to each recipient and thank you to the Society for its unwavering commitment to education, community service, and preserving our rich Italian American heritage.”

The evening concluded with scholarship presentations, proclamations, and photographs celebrating the recipients’ accomplishments. For more than 150 years, the Amerigo Vespucci Society has remained dedicated to helping others, preserving Italian American heritage, and investing in the future through educational opportunities for deserving students.