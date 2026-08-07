National Night Out Celebrated in Long Branch For 29th Year

On Tuesday, communities around the country took part in the National Night Out Against Crime. The idea of the event began nationally in 1985 as a crime prevention program calling for neighborhoods to turn on their porch lights the first Tuesday of August.

Long Branch is in its 29th year celebrating the event with a fun-filled festival held in Slocum Park with activities and free food for families and friends.

One of the main functions of Night Out is for people to meet and interact with the police and their neighbors in a friendly environment. There were plenty of officers walking around in the crowd interacting with the kids and others were cooking hundreds of hotdogs to give away along with pizza, beverages and snacks. MOGO Korean Fusion Tacos from Pier Village was also present with a long line of patrons eager to try their food.

Broadway was blocked off in front the the library with picnic tables set up for those who wanted to relax and dine.