Pallone Announces Beach Replenishment Projects in Monmouth County

LONG BRANCH — Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) today announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin a targeted sand replenishment project in Monmouth County, that may include sections of the towns of Monmouth Beach, Sea Bright, and Long Branch this winter.

The project solicitation was made public on July 22, and contractor bids are due by August 25.

Congressman Pallone secured $37 million in federal funding for the project, which will be matched with a combination of state and local funds. The base contract includes the area in Monmouth Beach from the Monmouth Beach Bathing Pavilion, north to the Monmouth Beach Bath and Tennis Club, as well as the area in Sea Bright from the Ship Ahoy beach club north. These were the areas that have experienced the worst sand erosion. The solicitation also includes an option in Sea Bright from Ship Ahoy south to the Sea Bright Public Beach, as well as the area in Long Branch north of Pier Village. The precise areas that will receive replenishment will be determined once the bids are submitted.

The project is expected to begin in late fall, finishing by March 2027.

“Thanks to months of partnership between the Army Corps of Engineers, state and local leaders, and my office, critical sand replenishment work will begin later this year in Monmouth County. These projects are essential to protecting our coastal communities, strengthening storm resilience, and preserving the Jersey Shore for future generations,” said Pallone.

“Beach replenishment is critical for a town like Monmouth Beach to protect our residents and their property. Over the last year, Residents delivered hundreds of letters to Congressman Pallone asking for assistance to help replenish our beach sand that we have seen erode with each storm. We are grateful to Congressman Pallone for listening and successfully securing funding for this project,” said Monmouth Beach Mayor Tim Somers.

“Over the last year, Sea Bright has seen alarming erosion of its beaches with the ocean in some places rising all the way to the sea wall,” said Sea Bright Mayor Brian Kelly. “I want to thank Congressman Pallone for his efforts to secure funding for this critical beach replenishment project to protect our residents, their homes, and our businesses.”

“Long Branch’s beaches not only provide natural beauty but act as critical protection against storms for our residents and businesses. Beach replenishment projects are a vital part of our city’s infrastructure. I am thankful to our federal government for their continued shore protection projects,” said Long Branch Mayor John Pallone.