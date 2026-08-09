West End Arts Gallery Upcoming Shows

West End Arts Gallery

August 8 – September 6

Artists of all styles use various media to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary. Come curious and leave with a new appetite for art. Artists of all styles use various media to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary. Come curious and leave with a new appetite for art. Join us for the Opening Reception Saturday, August 8 from 5pm-7pm – A Free Event

Feeding the Rhythm by Kate Eggleston Bologna and Cheese Man Witch by Andrea Phox Bison by Martin Fullone Trust Me With Your Body by Quincy Kmetz White Rhino by Martin Fullon Nice to Meat Ya by Andrea Phox Turkey by Kate Eggleston Lee Stacy Bull Shark by Martin Fullone Andrea Phox’s Artist Statement In Bologna & Cheese Man Witch and Nice to Meat Ya, meat becomes a feminist metaphor for the ways women’s bodies have been consumed, judged, and commodified. Through humor, absurdity, and confrontation, these works challenge the visual language surrounding femininity and identity. Rather than depicting victims, these figures return the gaze. They expose the uneasy relationship between appetite, consumption, and power, inviting viewers to consider not only what is on the table, but who has historically been placed there. Through satire, the work asks what happens when women refuse to be consumed and instead become the authors of the narrative. Quincy Kmetz is an emerging artist working out of Jersey City, New Jersey, whose paintings, drawings, printmaking, writing, film, and sculpture dive into transhistorical issues involving technology, power structure, and freedom of self-determination. In her narrative based works, she investigates the consequences of technological advancement in an unprepared world. Through the lense of humor and horror, she contends to unveil the ill-fated reality that comes with utopia. Kmetz’s work belongs to private collections in New York City, Los Angeles, Moscow, and Rincon, Puerto Rico. Kate Eggleston Artist Statement I am a multidisciplinary artist and educator, deeply engaged in exploring the nuances of human experience and personal identity through my work. My practice is centered around embracing life’s discomforting moments and transforming them into thoughtful, process-driven pieces with humor and whimsy. Through a diverse range of media, including works on paper, sculpture, and fiber, I delve into themes of folk tales, feral women, female domesticity, and adaptation. These themes are not only aesthetic choices but are also deeply reflective of my own life and personal narrative. My work reflects the ever-evolving roles and identities I navigate as a woman, mother, wife, teacher, and artist. I explore both my internal world and my outward-facing roles in society, offering an intimate look at the balancing act of being all of these things at once. It is an invitation to lean into the complexity of life, to find beauty in discomfort, and to embrace the ongoing process of transformation. Extinction Series: Upcycled Sculptures by Martin Fullone Through the metamorphosis of discarded machinery into living form, this striking four-piece collection explores the fragile boundary between existence, industrial consumption, and total loss. Fabricated entirely from upcycled bicycles, chains, and reclaimed hardware, each work serves as a physical reflection on threatened or extinct species. Built to true scale, the series moves from intimate, detailed studies to monumental, 1:1 environmental installations, challenging viewers to confront the weight of human impact on the natural world. Lee Stacy is an artist from Ocean County. He began studying art in 1983, focusing on illustration and cinematic animation throughout the 1980s. After moving to New York City in 1987, he worked in window display and signage before transitioning into comic book production in 1992. In 1997, Lee became a digital colorist and has worked for Valiant Comics, MTV Animation, Nickelodeon, and Cartoon Network. He returned to Ocean County in 2006. In 2007, he began working on storyboards and animatics as a digital colorist for Hi Road Productions. Since then, he has worked on thousands of television commercials. Alongside the commercial side of his career, life drawing has remained a constant focus. Over the past 39 years, he has worked in 10 diﬀerent figure drawing studios and developed a pen-and-ink drawing technique that does not rely on sketching or erasing.In 2022, he volunteered as monitor for the Sunday Portrait Workshop at the Ocean County Artists’ Guild. Photographs from these drawing sessions can be viewed on the

public OCAG Facebook page. Mare Akana Curator and Artist West End Arts 132 West End Avenue

Long Branch, NJ 07740

Entrance through parking lot off Sairs Avenue

westendarts@njrep.org

www.njrep.org Gallery Hours Curator Mare Akana

Gallery Assistant Mallory Wymer



Saturday and Sunday 12PM – 4PM

Weekdays by Appointment