Summer on the Jersey Shore

To mark America’s 250th anniversary, I had the pleasure of joining the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association’s annual parade to celebrate our nation’s 250th Independence Day. Marching through Ocean Grove alongside residents, local leaders, families, and friends was a wonderful reminder of the proud history, patriotic spirit, and strong sense of community we share. Thank you to everyone who participated and helped make this year’s Fourth of July celebration so memorable! Surveying Storm Damage in Ocean Township Shortly after the storm, Assemblywoman Margie Donlon and I joined Governor Mikie Sherrill and Ocean Township Mayor John Napolitani to survey the storm damage at BJ’s and assess its impact on the surrounding area. Seeing the damage firsthand reinforced the importance of a swift and coordinated response during severe weather emergencies. We extend our sincere gratitude to the first responders, emergency personnel, local officials, and crews whose immediate actions and tireless efforts helped protect residents and keep our community safe. Their courage, dedication, and commitment are truly invaluable, especially during challenging moments like these Recognized by the Center for Effective Lawmaking Recently, I was deeply honored to receive these distinctions from the Center for Effective Lawmaking. These honors reflect the countless partnerships, bipartisan efforts, and productive conversations that make meaningful progress possible. They are also a testament to the dedication of my legislative team, colleagues, community partners, advocates, and constituents who continue to share their experiences and help guide our work. Every piece of legislation begins by listening to the needs of the people we serve and working together to find practical solutions. I remain committed to advancing policies that strengthen our communities, address the challenges facing New Jersey families, and improve the quality of life for Monmouth County residents and people across our state. It is a privilege to represent you, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue delivering meaningful results on your behalf. Annual LD11 School Supply Drive Our annual LD11 School Supply Drive is officially underway! Now through August 26, we will be collecting essential school supplies to support students and local schools across our district as they prepare for the upcoming academic year. Community members can participate by purchasing items through our Amazon Wish List or by dropping off donations directly at our district office. Every notebook, backpack, pencil, and other classroom supply can make a meaningful difference for a student. Thank you to everyone who has already contributed and to all those helping ensure our students begin the school year prepared and ready to succeed! Learn more about how you can support our drive here: Amazon Wishlist Honoring Monmouth County Law Enforcement Earlier this month, the Monmouth County Police & First Responders Foundation and the Vin Gopal Civic Association hosted their annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Night, welcoming more than 100 local police officers from across Monmouth County. The event provided a meaningful opportunity to recognize the brave men and women whose dedication, courage, and service help keep our communities safe every day. A special thank you to Oceanport Police Chief Gary Grimes and The Wharf at Oceanport for hosting us, as well as Senator Declan O’Scanlon, Commissioner Ross Licitra, Prosecutor Raymond Santiago, and the many other local officials who joined us in expressing their appreciation for Monmouth County’s law enforcement officers. We are deeply grateful for their service and continued commitment to our residents. Building Community Through Basketball Two years ago, we launched the Monmouth County Police & First Responders Foundation to support law enforcement and strengthen relationships between officers and the communities they serve. Since then, the organization has awarded tens of thousands of dollars in grants, developed programming across the county, and helped build meaningful partnerships among law enforcement agencies, nonprofit leaders, and local residents. Earlier this month, the Foundation brought together Asbury Park students and local police officers for a friendly basketball game, followed by dinner for everyone. The officers earned a narrow 42–41 victory, but the evening’s real success was the camaraderie, teamwork, and connections built both on and off the court. Thank you to Kristin Gaul-Spitale, Maria Caputo, our board members, and our leader, Erin Howard, for organizing such a wonderful evening. A special thank-you to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County for hosting us and helping create a memorable experience for everyone involved! Celebrating Our Future Leaders: Investing in Monmouth County Students Congratulations to this year’s recipients of the Vin Gopal Civic Association Scholarship Program! It was an honor to recognize these outstanding young men and women as they prepare to begin their college journeys this fall. This year, we awarded more than $35,000 in scholarships, including our STEM Scholarship, made possible through the generous partnership of Bristol Myers Squibb. Watching these students achieve their goals and take the next step toward their futures is one of the most rewarding parts of our work. This year also marks an important milestone for our scholarship program. Over the past 10 years, the Vin Gopal Civic Association has awarded more than $300,000 in scholarships to deserving Monmouth County students. I want to thank Erin Howard, LiliAnn Paras, and Cindy Nadasky O’Brien for their exceptional leadership in making this program such a success year after year. To all of our scholarship recipients, congratulations. We are proud to support your dreams and cannot wait to see all that you accomplish. Protecting Students Through the Jack Reid Law In legislative news, I have been working to help ensure every student feels safe, supported, and respected at school. I recently introduced the Jack Reid Law: Protect All Students Act, legislation that would strengthen protections for students across New Jersey by requiring nonpublic schools to adopt and publish clear anti-harassment and anti-bullying policies, including protections against cyberbullying. While public schools are currently required to follow New Jersey’s Anti-Bullying Bill of Rights Act, nonpublic schools are not held to the same standard. This legislation would help close that gap by ensuring reported incidents are promptly investigated and that students and families can have confidence that their concerns will be taken seriously. Named in honor of Jack Reid, a 17-year-old student who tragically died by suicide after experiencing bullying, this bill reflects the ongoing work of his family and advocates to ensure no student is left without support. Every child deserves a learning environment where they feel safe, valued, and protected. A Night to Remember It was incredible to see more than 1,000 Monmouth County residents come together for our annual summer fundraiser at The Stone Pony. For many attendees, it was their first time participating in a political event, and I am truly grateful for the overwhelming support, friendship, and encouragement from everyone who came out. Nights like these remind me how fortunate I am to serve such an engaged and caring community. A special thank you to The Stone Pony for hosting us, Boardwalk Backstage Smash Burger and Shore Good Eats n’ Treats for the fantastic food, West End Dogs for an outstanding performance, and actor Federico Castelluccio for generously spending the evening taking photos with guests. Thank you to everyone who made this event such a memorable celebration. I truly appreciate your continued friendship and support. Looking Ahead As the summer continues, I remain focused on turning the investments secured in the Fiscal Year 2027 state budget into meaningful results for Monmouth County. From improving affordability and protecting students to supporting first responders, strengthening our schools, and expanding vital community services, my priority is ensuring the state government responds to the needs of our residents. In the weeks ahead, I will continue meeting with residents, local leaders, educators, business owners, first responders, nonprofit organizations, and community advocates. These conversations are essential to understanding the challenges facing our communities and ensuring the voices of LD11 are heard in Trenton. Thank you, as always, for your continued support and for giving me the privilege of serving as your State Senator. I look forward to continuing our work together to build stronger, safer, and more affordable communities throughout Monmouth County. Best, Vin Gopal State Senator NJ Legislative District 11