Local Obituaries

Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCAAugust 11, 2026
It is with great sadness that we share the news that Neptune Township EMS Chief, loving husband of Kristin, and loving father of Sebastian, William T. “Bil” Rosen died in the line of duty on Monday, August 3, 2026. He was 59.
This is a major loss for all of us, and we are still processing the shock. Bil was a friend, a family member, and held multiple significant roles throughout EMS in New Jersey. He touched countless lives through his work at Neptune EMS, the New Jersey EMS Task Force, Neptune OEM, the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, as well as through his cooking, his teaching, and his family.
Bil was passionate about mental health and wellness and established a robust peer support system within Neptune Township EMS that has come to grow into something bigger than imagined. The hope for him was to create a program that nurtured and destigmatized the judgment around mental health in public safety. In addition to his role as EMS Chief for Neptune Township, he also held the positions of Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator for Neptune OEM, Training Module Manager for the NJ EMS Task Force and Deputy EMS Coordinator for Monmouth County and was a long time dedicated member of Shark River Hills First Aid. He was a lifelong educator of public safety professionals, and instructed thousands of students both nationally and internationally.
Bil had a strong love of food, and, most of all, his family. You could feel the joy he had watching his son Bash begin his journey in EMS. Most recently, they could be found standing together side by side at the FIFA world cup. In addition to that, he could be found at the sidelines of Bash’s soccer games cheering him on with pride. Notoriously known for his famous kayak and hunting trips with his close friends, he had a love for getting outdoors and always loved to share his tales with coworkers and friends alike.
Bil is predeceased by his loving son Liam and his father Marvin.
Surviving is his beloved wife Kristin Rosen; his loving son Sebastian; his dear mother Marilyn Rosen; aunt Barbara Bascom; his sister and her family Arlene, Bill, Rebecca, and Matthew Lerman; his cousins Adele Bascom-Poplawski, John, Jared, and Rayna Poplowski, and Michael, Kathleen, Kyle, and Diane Bascom; his half sister and her family Cindy, Cliff, Kim, and Tracy Fisher; as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Family will be receiving visitors at the Hamilton Fire House, 10 Jumping Brook Rd, Neptune Township, NJ 07753, US, on August 5, 2026, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Funeral services are scheduled to begin at 3:00 pm followed by burial at Agudath Achim Cemetery, 2432 W Bangs Ave, Neptune City, NJ.
Shiva will be held at the residence of Kathy and Michael Bascom, 107 Highland Avenue, Shark River Hills, NJ on Thursday from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm as well as on Friday from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
Please consider making a memorial donation in Bil’s name to one of the following charities for their Mental Health Resilience Programs:
Shark River Hills First Aid Squad – www.neptuneems.org/shark-river-hills-squad/
New Jersey EMS Task Force – www.njemstf.org
Please keep Bil’s wife Kristin, his son Sebastian, his loving family, and everyone whose lives he touched along the way in your thoughts. His dad jokes will be deeply missed, and the joy he brought to all of us will never be forgotten. The legacy he has left behind will be carried on for generations by all the lives that Bil touched.
Richard Joseph Bohnert Jr., 61, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on July 30, 1965, in Long Branch, New Jersey, Bo spent his life in Monmouth County, where he built a life centered on family, sports, and serving his community. He dedicated many years to Shore Regional High School, where he was known for his kindness, willingness to help, and unwavering support of the athletic program and its students.
Bo’s greatest joy was his family. He is survived by his loving mother, Elizabeth Bohnert; his brother, Kevin Bohnert; his children, RJ, Morgan, and Hayley Bohnert; his cherished grandson, Ryder and wife, Karen Bohnert; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Joseph Bohnert Sr.
A lifelong sports fan, Bo proudly cheered for the Mets, the Raiders, and, depending on the day, the Jets. He will be remembered for his generous heart, quick wit, and unwavering love for his family and friends. His kindness and the impact he made on those around him will never be forgotten.
Elizabeth “Liz” Fendler, of Long Branch, New Jersey, passed away in her home on August 7, 2026, at the age of 68 following a courageous, year-long battle with pancreatic and liver cancer. Liz was a woman of faith and an eternal optimist who believed it was never too late to rewrite your life’s story. A devoted mother, grandmother, and a proud nurse, Liz lived a life of service and love. Her compassion, fierce strength, and loving spirit will be missed dearly.
Liz was born on June 23, 1958, in East Orange, New Jersey. She was a graduate of the Morristown Beard School (’76) and a member of the 1975 New Jersey State Championship winning field hockey team. Liz also fondly remembered her time as a statistician for the men’s ice hockey team. After high school, Liz pursued certification as a Registered Nurse at Orange Memorial Hospital School of Nursing (’79). A lifelong learner, Liz earned her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Caldwell College in 2003 and became a New Jersey Certified School Nurse in 2015.
Liz proudly dedicated more than 47 years to the nursing profession. She began her career as a surgical nurse and was honored to serve on open heart, liver transplant, and labor and delivery teams. Liz went on to serve as a nursing consultant, auditor, manager, medical analyst for a major law firm, and, ultimately, a school nurse. Liz spent over 15 years as a school nurse and sought opportunities to assist underserved communities whenever possible. Nursing was not a job for Liz – it was her calling – and she answered the call with selflessness and love.
Liz considered her greatest achievement in life to be successfully raising her two sons, Sam and Andy. Similarly, she adored her granddaughters, Cameron and Sophia, beyond what can be put into words. Liz poured herself into those she loved and welcomed every opportunity to connect with her family and friends. Liz loved the beach and often spent her free time walking on the boardwalk in Long Branch or sitting in the sand where she could take in the beauty and peace of her happy place. Liz also cherished the time she shared with her beloved dog, Henry. Liz was a woman who enjoyed the quiet, simple pleasures of the world.
Liz’s memory will be forever treasured by her family. Liz is survived by her sons, Andy Fendler and Sam Fendler; her daughter-in-law, Emily Fendler; and her granddaughters, Cameron Fendler and Sophia Fendler. Additionally, Liz is survived by her sisters, Jane Cebula and Nancy Conti, her brothers, Jeffrey Cushman and Jonathan Cushman, and her parents, Daniel Cushman and Joyce Cushman.
In lieu of flowers, Liz’s family welcomes donations to offset her memorial services or charitable contributions to organizations serving missions that were important to Liz. Thank you for your generosity.
– FAMILY: Click here to assist Liz’s family with the costs of her memorial services.
– VETERANS: Click here to donate to Semper Fi & America’s Fund, a top-rated charity that cares for our Nation’s critically wounded, ill, and injured service members, veterans, and military families.
– CANCER: Click here to donate to the American Cancer Society and support their mission to improve the lives of cancer patients and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support.
A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2026 from 3 pm until the time of the service at 4 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch.The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.
Helen (Sakelis) Hubeny, formerly of Colts Neck and Tinton Falls, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2026, at the age of 94.
Born in Loutraki, Greece, Helen immigrated to the United States as a young child with her family. They settled at the family farm, Grecian Manor, in Marlboro, where she was raised alongside her two sisters, Alice and Harriett. Helen attended Freehold High School, where she was a cheerleader, and later graduated from Rider College. In 1951, she was elected to membership in the Sigma Iota Chi Sorority. Throughout her life, Helen was adored by family, friends, neighbors, and everyone fortunate enough to know her.
In 1956, Helen married the love of her life, Charles E. “Chuck” Hubeny. Together, with the help of family and friends, they built the home where they would raise their family and create a lifetime of memories. Following Chuck’s passing in 1995, Helen took over ownership of the former Sulky Restaurant on Route 34. She remained in their Colts Neck home until 1998 before moving to Society Hill in Tinton Falls, where she happily lived for the next 25 years. In 2022, she moved to Atlantic Highlands to live with her son, Lance in the cottage at Soft Landing.
Helen was a proud life member of the Colts Neck Fire Company No. 1 Ladies Auxiliary, where she helped organize countless events, including the beloved annual fashion shows of the 1970s. She was also an active member of the Friends of the Monmouth County Parks and the Tinton Falls Senior Club.
To many, Helen was simply “Mom” or “Nanny.” She opened her home and her heart to everyone. Neighborhood children and friends were always welcome, especially on weekends when she prepared lunches for the local motorcycle riding crew. During the summer, the Good Humor truck made nearly daily stops up the driveway, delighting the many children gathered there. Her signature greeting—”Oh, hi, Honey!”—became her trademark and perfectly reflected her warm, loving spirit.
Helen and Chuck also opened their home to numerous foster children over the years. They provided love, guidance, and stability to many young lives, and those they helped undoubtedly carried her lessons of kindness, strength, and compassion throughout their own journeys.
Professionally, Helen began her career as a legal secretary in Freehold before embarking on a distinguished career with the United States Navy. She proudly served for more than 25 years at Naval Weapons Station Earle, managing the Navy Exchange in both Colts Neck and the waterfront facility in Leonardo. During her years there, she formed many lifelong friendships, especially with Maureen and Peter, whom she dearly loved. Maureen affectionately called Helen her “Jersey Girl,” a nickname that always brought a smile. After retiring from the U.S. Navy, Helen continued working for more than a decade with Allegra Nebelkopf, PC in Red Bank and later with the Law Offices of Geraldine Allegra, LLC. She treasured the friendships she made throughout her career and remained grateful for the opportunities to continue doing work she enjoyed.
Helen is survived by her loving sons, Lance (Kim), Adam (Diane), and Stephen (Margaret); her six cherished grandchildren, Tyler (Kate), Connor, Adam “AJ” (Dana), Kylie (John), Kamryn, and Chase; and her adored great-grandchildren, Anhder, Kennedy, Brooks, and Maeve.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during visitation on Friday, August 7th, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, New Jersey.
The burial will be on Saturday, August 8th at 10:00 AM at Atlantic Cemetery at the Reformed Church in Colts Neck.
Helen’s greatest legacy was the love she gave so freely. Her kindness, generosity, unwavering support, and welcoming spirit touched countless lives. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
The Di Cesare family, with heavy hearts, announces the passing of the patriarch of our family, Anthony Nicholas Di Cesare, DDS.
Anthony was born to Mary (Lippa) and Anthony Di Cesare in 1935 in Rochester, New York. Anthony’s parents were told that their son would never walk. Despite this prognosis, he proved the doctors wrong and walked before his first birthday. This was the way he lived his life—never giving up.
Dad, whom his family affectionately called “Junior,” had humble beginnings growing up with his two brothers, Arthur and Leonard.
After attending Saint Anthony Grade School and The Aquinas Institute of Rochester, he went on to Virginia Military Institute. There, he overcame some of life’s greatest challenges, both academically and physically. However, he graduated from VMI as First Lieutentant in 1957 and went on to serve for six months in the army and then 20 years in the reserves.
After returning to Rochester, he met his future wife, Gretchen Oster, on a blind date. They married in 1961 and began a life together that would grow into a family filled with faith, love, laughter, and countless memories.
Dad went on to pursue his dental education at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Dentistry and New York University’s College of Dentistry. He enjoyed a distinguished 40-year career as a periodontist, where he was respected for his dedication, skill, and above all, his genuine care for his patients. He possessed a unique ability to inspire his colleagues to join him in his quest for improvement, even teaching at NYU College of Dentistry into his later years.
Together, Dad and Mom raised seven children, who brought them the joy of 18 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was the proud father of Anthony M. Di Cesare, DDS (Heidi); Christopher Di Cesare (Denise); Teresa Staub (Brian); Sandra Montefusco (Allen); Daniel Di Cesare, DDS (Michelle); Maria Schiano (Ben); and Julie Di Cesare.
His words, humor, wisdom, strength, and unmistakable personality will live on through each of them. He taught us to stand strong, to love deeply, to laugh often, and to “never, never, never give up.”
Dad was a devoted grandfather who treasured each of his grandchildren: Christina, Anthony, Matthew, and David Di Cesare; Kevin Fallon; Emma, Michael, and Olivia Di Cesare; Andrew and Lauren Staub; Allen, Christopher, and Alaina Montefusco; Isabella, Gabriella, Ava and Nicholas Di Cesare; and Jack and Giuliana Schiano. He was also blessed with two great-grandchildren, Danika and Kiera Kitsakos.
Dad’s faith in God was at the heart of who he was. He was ordained a Catholic Deacon in 2005 and went on to serve at Saint Jerome Church of Our Lady of Hope Parish, where he found deep meaning in helping others and sharing his faith. Delivering homilies allowed Dad to share his gift for storytelling, passing along lessons in faith through his quick wit and sense of humor.
Dad loved tending his garden and maintaining the beautiful home he and Mom created together. He loved reading, taking a trip to Home Depot, settling in with an old movie, and enjoying a good glass of wine. He had a soft spot for underdogs and a gift for seeing the potential in people others might overlook.
Dad lived a remarkable life. He faced challenges with determination, lived his faith with purpose, and loved his family with his whole heart. His legacy will live on through the people he loved, the lives he touched, the lessons he taught us, and the beautiful life he built with Mom.
We love you, Dad. We promise to carry your strength, your humor, your faith, and your love with us always.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dad’s memory may be made to Dr. Anthony Di Cesare Memorial Fund c/o Stella Monteleone at Saint Jerome School, 250 Wall Street, West Long Branch, NJ 07764. Donations may be mailed or dropped off at the school office.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2026 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Saint Jerome Church in West Long Branch and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.
Norman C. Alexander was born on July 21, 1947, in Brooklyn, New York, to Norman Alexander Sr. and Eursline Clark. He was predeceased by his fraternal twin sister, Naomi Tate, and his brother, Michael Alexander. Norman graduated from East New York Vocational High School and completed two years at New York City Community College in Brooklyn before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps, where he served his country from June 18, 1969, through July 27, 1971. Before entering the military, Norman met Bonita Hall. They married on January 14, 1967, and became proud parents to their daughters, Dawn Alexander and Kerry Alexander. They later divorced in 1975.
During the Vietnam War, Norman served in Vietnam as a Corporal. In 1970, he received education and training in water survival, NCO leadership, and absence and desertion procedures. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal with one star and earned sharpshooter and marksmanship badges in combat. After his military service, Norman moved to Stamford, Connecticut, in the 1970s and worked for several years as a counselor with Family and Children’s Services, providing individual and family counseling to urban renewal residents facing personal and social adjustment challenges. This work, however, was only a steppingstone toward the career he hoped to pursue.
In 1977, Norman applied to become a police officer with the Stamford Police Department and passed all required exams. On November 14, 1977, he was appointed as a regular member of the department, where he served as an officer until the late 1980s. During his tenure, he was an active member of the S.W.A.T. and S.C.U.B.A. teams and earned certifications as an Advanced Open Water Diver and Search and Rescue Diver. He was also certified in Selective Traffic Law Enforcement.
After leaving law enforcement, Norman worked in security in Bridgeport, Connecticut, for several years. Following the death of his longtime partner, Mary Williams, he struggled with drug and alcohol addiction and moved to Long Branch, New Jersey, where his family lived, to seek support. While in Long Branch, he held various jobs, including serving as a Security Supervisor at the Hilton in Long Branch. Although addiction affected his life for many years, he then eventually went into detox and rehabilitation. Since then, he had been in recovery for 15 years, a milestone he proudly credited to the support of his A.A. support group, family and friends.
Norman was outgoing and enjoyed helping others throughout his life. Known affectionately as the “Candyman,” he shared candy wherever he went. He was an active member of St. James Episcopal Church, where he volunteered in the pantry and helped with other duties. He also volunteered at the Long Branch library, where he enjoyed borrowing audio mystery books, and built friendships at Meadowbrook Senior Housing in Eatontown, where he lived. For more than 10 years, Norman was certified by the Community Emergency Response Team in Eatontown, New Jersey, to respond during crises. He enjoyed watching SYFY movies and television shows, especially Star Wars and Indiana Jones. Norman loved luxury cars and in the early 1980s he purchased a 1960 Jaguar, which is his favorite car. He enjoyed plants, tropical fish, and roller coasters. On his last trip to Florida with his daughters last year, he visited Epic Universe and Hollywood Studios, where he rode Tower of Terror and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.
Norman will be deeply missed. He is survived by his sister, Cheryl Alexander, his daughters, Dawn Alexander and Kerry Alexander-Strother; his son-in-law, Scott Strother; his grandchildren, Dellon Alexander, Kiara Alexander, and Javan Roberts; his nephews, Wesley Alexander and Christopher Alexander; his niece-in-law, Lana Alexander; his niece, Bria Alexander-Peace; his nephew-in-law, Jordan Peace; his sister-in-law, Jinny Alexander; his cousin, Audrey McConney; and a host of other family members and friends.
To his family and friends, Anthony James Migliaccio was simply “Butch,” an artist, printmaker, plein air painter, teacher, musician, gallery owner, and true Renaissance man whose creativity and kindness touched everyone who knew him.
Anthony “Butch” Migliaccio passed away peacefully on August 4, 2026, in Oceanport, NJ, after living with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 78.
Born on January 24,1948, in Long Branch, NJ, Butch built a life centered on family, art, education, and generosity. He was the beloved husband of Dee Dee Migliaccio, the loving son of the late James and Mae Migliaccio, and a devoted brother to Fred Migliaccio and his wife, Stephanie.
Above all, Butch loved his family. He is survived by his daughters, Carey Balogh and her husband, Chris, and Holly Migliaccio and her wife, Shannon Canessa; his cherished grandchildren, Cash, Christo, Cameron, and Quinn; and his extended family.
Butch earned a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Education from The College of New Jersey and a master’s degree in Art Education from Kean University. Over five decades in education and the arts, he taught printmaking at Monmouth University, art at Monmouth Regional High School, worked as an arts administrator for East Brunswick Public Schools, served as Director of Audio Visual Services at Fort Monmouth, and served as Director of Visual and Performing Arts at Red Bank Regional High School, while also owning GEM Art Galleries in Long Branch.
Butch exhibited his work for nearly 50 years across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Europe. His painting Sandy Hook was chosen to represent New Jersey at the EPA headquarters in Washington, D.C., and in 2001 he received a Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation Fellowship grant to paint in Italy and France. He was listed in Who’s Who in American Art, honored with the New Jersey Governor’s Award in Arts Education, and named a Signature Artist by the Noyes Museum, Audubon Artists, and the Plein Air Painters of the Jersey Coast.
Outside the studio, Butch found joy in music, singing with the a cappella group, The Shoretones, who performed at Radio City Music Hall. He loved riding his Harley-Davidson, was never without his guitar around a family campfire, and treasured more than 40 years of annual canoe trips with lifelong friends.
If there was one work of art Butch was most proud of, it was the life he built. His beloved wife, daughters, grandchildren, extended family, students, fellow artists, and dear friends were his greatest masterpiece.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Guild of Creative Art, 620 Broad St., Shrewsbury NJ 07702 Web: https://guildofcreativeart.org/donations or Family and Children’s Services Memorial Donations, 191 Bath Avenue, Long Branch NJ 07740. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.
“May the road rise to meet you.” Those words from the beloved Irish blessing capture the spirit of Bernard “Bernie” Cullen, 83, of Holmdel, New Jersey, who passed away peacefully on August 3, 2026. The old Irish blessing says, “May the wind always be at your back, may the sun shine warm upon your face, and may the rains fall soft upon your fields.” For many, these words express a hope for a life filled with happiness and good fortune. For Bernie, they were a reflection of how he lived. He spent his entire life making sure the wind was at everyone else’s back. He found purpose in encouraging others, supporting their dreams, and helping those around him succeed. His greatest joy came not from recognition for himself, but from seeing the people he loved reach their goals and find happiness.
Born on March 29, 1943, in the Bronx, New York, Bernie was the proud son of Irish immigrants. He carried his Irish heritage, strong Catholic faith, and New York City roots with him throughout his life. From the age of twelve, he learned the value of hard work, developing a work ethic that became the foundation of the man he would become. Growing up in Clason Point, he loved playing basketball and spending time with lifelong companions who remained an important part of his life. Through those treasured relationships, he met the love of his life, Rita, with whom he shared 56 wonderful years of marriage.
Bernie believed that if something was worth doing, it was worth doing well. Good enough was never enough. Whether at work, at home, or in service to those he loved, he gave his very best. He purposefully chose to lift others up, finding his greatest satisfaction not in personal recognition but in helping those around him succeed. His generosity, encouragement, and belief in others left a lasting impact on everyone fortunate enough to know him.
Determined to build a better future for his family, Bernie earned his business degree from Pace University while working full-time and attending night classes. His diligence, warmth, and integrity led to a successful career, beginning in product sales with Nabisco and continuing through 35 distinguished years with Schering-Plough. He was known for his genuine smile, quick wit, and ability to make everyone feel welcome, creating lasting connections with colleagues, clients, and those he encountered throughout his career.
His career brought the Cullen family from New York to Middletown, New Jersey, where Bernie spent nearly forty years creating a home filled with love, laughter, and constant encouragement. He took pride in every detail of that home—from his meticulously cared-for lawn to the simple joy of being close to the Jersey Shore—but nothing brought him greater happiness than his family.
Bernie was a devoted husband, a loving father, and a beloved “Papa.” He rarely sought the spotlight, choosing instead to stand behind those he loved, encouraging them to dream bigger, work harder, and believe in themselves. He never asked more of others than he expected of himself, leading by quiet example rather than words. He delighted in cheering on his children through every game, milestone, and achievement, and later found immense joy in attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, performances, and activities.
His greatest accomplishment was the family he nurtured and the values he instilled – faith, perseverance, humility, kindness, and a lifelong commitment to serving others. Bernie’s legacy lives on through the countless lives he strengthened with his kindness, generosity, and selfless love. He showed that true success is measured not by accolades, but by the people you lift up along the way.
Bernie is survived by his beloved wife, Rita; his children, Christopher, Tara (Justin), and Kevin (Christina); his six cherished grandchildren, Maeve, Ciara, Cullen, Paige, Luke, and Bridget; his sister-in-law, Linda, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Kathleen and Charles Cullen; his sister, Kathleen Mador and her husband, James; and his brothers, John (Ellen), Charles (Elizabeth), and Gerald Cullen.
As we remember Bernie, we return to the Irish blessing he held so dear: “May the road rise to meet you.” May his journey continue in God’s eternal peace, and may those who loved him carry forward the kindness, faith, generosity, and selfless love that defined his remarkable life.
Visitation was August 6, 4:00-8:00 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Middletown Helps Its Own , PO Box 105, Port Monmouth, NJ 07758.
Donald Christopher Green, known to family and friends as Don, passed away on July 25, 2026, in Hackensack, New Jersey, at the age of 63 after a courageous battle with colon cancer.
Don was born on August 18, 1962, in Englewood, New Jersey, and spent his life guided by a steady work ethic, a thoughtful mind, and a generous heart. He carried himself with quiet strength, kindness, and integrity in all that he did. Those who knew him best will remember him as a man who was analytical, handy, and deeply kind, someone who approached both life and work with patience, practical wisdom, and a willingness to help whenever he could.
Don earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the New Jersey Institute of Technology, where he built the foundation for a successful career as an Electrical Engineer and Senior Engineer. He took great pride in his work and was respected for his intelligence, attention to detail, and dependable nature. Throughout his career, he contributed his knowledge and experience with professionalism and dedication, earning the trust of colleagues and the admiration of those who worked alongside him. He was the kind of man who could solve problems, repair what was broken, and find a sensible path forward when others needed guidance.
Outside of work, Don found joy in the simple and meaningful things in life. He enjoyed cars, working on cars, and restoring muscle cars, a passion that reflected both his skill and his appreciation for craftsmanship. He also loved cooking and took pleasure in preparing meals and sharing time with those he cared about. He especially cherished spending time with Sharon in Aruba, where he found happiness, relaxation, and treasured memories. Don was also known for being the person who could fix just about anything, and he often did so with calm patience and a steady hand.
Family was central to Don’s life, and he will be dearly missed by all who loved him. He is survived by his sons, Daniel Green and Jordan Kaye; his significant other, Sharon Stansfield; his brother, Anthony Green; his sister-in-law, Susan Green; his nephews, Ben Green and Ryan Green; his niece, Ava Green; Jordan’s fiancée, Val; and his granddaughter, Emory. He also leaves behind many extended family members, friends, and others whose lives were touched by his presence, his humor, and his dependable nature.
Don’s life was one marked by devotion, resilience, and quiet generosity. He gave of himself in practical ways and loving ways, often showing care not through grand gestures, but through the everyday acts that made life easier and better for those around him. His family and friends will remember his warm spirit, his steady presence, and the comfort of knowing that he was always ready to lend a hand.
Though his passing leaves a deep void, the memory of Don’s life will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. His legacy is one of hard work, loyalty, and love, and he will be remembered with great affection and respect. May he rest in peace.
The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donald, please visit our floral store.
Mildred J. Taylor, born November 23, 1930, was a lifelong resident of Tinton Falls. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 4, 2026 at the age of 95. She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth in 1965 and son Vincent in 1979. Mildred or Milly, as she was known by many, was an only child of Pearl Elise Greer.
She attended the one room schoolhouse in Pine Brook under the tutelage of the late Mahala Fields Atchinson whom she referred to as her mentor. Thereafter she attended Tinton Falls Middle School and Red Bank High School.
She loved to read, garden and was an avid collector of plates, bells and thimbles. During Christmas, her favorite holiday, she decorated the inside and outside of her home with predominately red bows.
Her eight children, whom each possessed unique personalities, accomplishments and talents were her pride and joy.
Following her husband’s death, she attended Monmouth College now known as Monmouth University. Having eight children, she deemed it necessary to forego her education and was hired as a customer service representative by NJ Bell where she worked for the next twenty years. Later she continued employment for several years with the same title at what was then known as Store Cable, now known as Comcast. While working full-time at Comcast, she pursued her degree at Brookdale College where she acquired her Associates Arts degree in Early Childhood and Elementary Education. Thereafter she taught at Monmouth Daycare in Red Bank and Winding Brook School in Tinton Falls.
For many years, she was a Girl Scout troop leader, member of the Mother’s Club of Cub and Boy Scout Troops in Tinton Falls and a member and volunteer of the Pop Warner Monmouth Falcons. She was also a charter member and volunteer for over sixty years with the Tinton Falls Library.
She also served as a fundraiser, volunteer and house parent at the Ronald McDonald House in Long Branch, New Jersey.
In her later years she became a member of the Luther Memorial Church in Tinton Falls and was a member of the choir and Bible Study groups. Mildred also assisted with the church monthly newsletter and weekly programs.
She leaves behind sixteen grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Victoria Taylor and Lynne Clemons, sons, Melvin (wife Carolyn), Jerry (wife Vanessa), William (wife Pam), Michael (wife Lori), and Mark (wife Sophia).
A private burial will be held at Monmouth Memorial Park Cemetery in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers Mildred requested that you please donate to St Jude Children’s Hospital and the American Heart Foundation.
She will forever be loved and missed by all.