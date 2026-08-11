Local Obituaries

It is with great sadness that we share the news that Neptune Township EMS Chief, loving husband of Kristin, and loving father of Sebastian, William T. “Bil” Rosen died in the line of duty on Monday, August 3, 2026. He was 59.

This is a major loss for all of us, and we are still processing the shock. Bil was a friend, a family member, and held multiple significant roles throughout EMS in New Jersey. He touched countless lives through his work at Neptune EMS, the New Jersey EMS Task Force, Neptune OEM, the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, as well as through his cooking, his teaching, and his family.

Bil was passionate about mental health and wellness and established a robust peer support system within Neptune Township EMS that has come to grow into something bigger than imagined. The hope for him was to create a program that nurtured and destigmatized the judgment around mental health in public safety. In addition to his role as EMS Chief for Neptune Township, he also held the positions of Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator for Neptune OEM, Training Module Manager for the NJ EMS Task Force and Deputy EMS Coordinator for Monmouth County and was a long time dedicated member of Shark River Hills First Aid. He was a lifelong educator of public safety professionals, and instructed thousands of students both nationally and internationally.

Bil had a strong love of food, and, most of all, his family. You could feel the joy he had watching his son Bash begin his journey in EMS. Most recently, they could be found standing together side by side at the FIFA world cup. In addition to that, he could be found at the sidelines of Bash’s soccer games cheering him on with pride. Notoriously known for his famous kayak and hunting trips with his close friends, he had a love for getting outdoors and always loved to share his tales with coworkers and friends alike.

Bil is predeceased by his loving son Liam and his father Marvin.

Surviving is his beloved wife Kristin Rosen; his loving son Sebastian; his dear mother Marilyn Rosen; aunt Barbara Bascom; his sister and her family Arlene, Bill, Rebecca, and Matthew Lerman; his cousins Adele Bascom-Poplawski, John, Jared, and Rayna Poplowski, and Michael, Kathleen, Kyle, and Diane Bascom; his half sister and her family Cindy, Cliff, Kim, and Tracy Fisher; as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Family will be receiving visitors at the Hamilton Fire House, 10 Jumping Brook Rd, Neptune Township, NJ 07753, US, on August 5, 2026, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Funeral services are scheduled to begin at 3:00 pm followed by burial at Agudath Achim Cemetery, 2432 W Bangs Ave, Neptune City, NJ.

Shiva will be held at the residence of Kathy and Michael Bascom, 107 Highland Avenue, Shark River Hills, NJ on Thursday from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm as well as on Friday from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Please consider making a memorial donation in Bil’s name to one of the following charities for their Mental Health Resilience Programs:

Shark River Hills First Aid Squad – www.neptuneems.org/shark-river-hills-squad/

New Jersey EMS Task Force – www.njemstf.org

Please keep Bil’s wife Kristin, his son Sebastian, his loving family, and everyone whose lives he touched along the way in your thoughts. His dad jokes will be deeply missed, and the joy he brought to all of us will never be forgotten. The legacy he has left behind will be carried on for generations by all the lives that Bil touched.

Richard Joseph Bohnert Jr., 61, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on July 30, 1965, in Long Branch, New Jersey, Bo spent his life in Monmouth County, where he built a life centered on family, sports, and serving his community. He dedicated many years to Shore Regional High School, where he was known for his kindness, willingness to help, and unwavering support of the athletic program and its students.

Bo’s greatest joy was his family. He is survived by his loving mother, Elizabeth Bohnert; his brother, Kevin Bohnert; his children, RJ, Morgan, and Hayley Bohnert; his cherished grandson, Ryder and wife, Karen Bohnert; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Joseph Bohnert Sr.

A lifelong sports fan, Bo proudly cheered for the Mets, the Raiders, and, depending on the day, the Jets. He will be remembered for his generous heart, quick wit, and unwavering love for his family and friends. His kindness and the impact he made on those around him will never be forgotten.

Elizabeth “Liz” Fendler, of Long Branch, New Jersey, passed away in her home on August 7, 2026, at the age of 68 following a courageous, year-long battle with pancreatic and liver cancer. Liz was a woman of faith and an eternal optimist who believed it was never too late to rewrite your life’s story. A devoted mother, grandmother, and a proud nurse, Liz lived a life of service and love. Her compassion, fierce strength, and loving spirit will be missed dearly.

Liz was born on June 23, 1958, in East Orange, New Jersey. She was a graduate of the Morristown Beard School (’76) and a member of the 1975 New Jersey State Championship winning field hockey team. Liz also fondly remembered her time as a statistician for the men’s ice hockey team. After high school, Liz pursued certification as a Registered Nurse at Orange Memorial Hospital School of Nursing (’79). A lifelong learner, Liz earned her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Caldwell College in 2003 and became a New Jersey Certified School Nurse in 2015.

Liz proudly dedicated more than 47 years to the nursing profession. She began her career as a surgical nurse and was honored to serve on open heart, liver transplant, and labor and delivery teams. Liz went on to serve as a nursing consultant, auditor, manager, medical analyst for a major law firm, and, ultimately, a school nurse. Liz spent over 15 years as a school nurse and sought opportunities to assist underserved communities whenever possible. Nursing was not a job for Liz – it was her calling – and she answered the call with selflessness and love.

Liz considered her greatest achievement in life to be successfully raising her two sons, Sam and Andy. Similarly, she adored her granddaughters, Cameron and Sophia, beyond what can be put into words. Liz poured herself into those she loved and welcomed every opportunity to connect with her family and friends. Liz loved the beach and often spent her free time walking on the boardwalk in Long Branch or sitting in the sand where she could take in the beauty and peace of her happy place. Liz also cherished the time she shared with her beloved dog, Henry. Liz was a woman who enjoyed the quiet, simple pleasures of the world.

Liz’s memory will be forever treasured by her family. Liz is survived by her sons, Andy Fendler and Sam Fendler; her daughter-in-law, Emily Fendler; and her granddaughters, Cameron Fendler and Sophia Fendler. Additionally, Liz is survived by her sisters, Jane Cebula and Nancy Conti, her brothers, Jeffrey Cushman and Jonathan Cushman, and her parents, Daniel Cushman and Joyce Cushman.

In lieu of flowers, Liz’s family welcomes donations to offset her memorial services or charitable contributions to organizations serving missions that were important to Liz. Thank you for your generosity.

– FAMILY: Click here to assist Liz’s family with the costs of her memorial services.

– VETERANS: Click here to donate to Semper Fi & America’s Fund, a top-rated charity that cares for our Nation’s critically wounded, ill, and injured service members, veterans, and military families.

– CANCER: Click here to donate to the American Cancer Society and support their mission to improve the lives of cancer patients and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support.

A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2026 from 3 pm until the time of the service at 4 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch.The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.

Helen (Sakelis) Hubeny, formerly of Colts Neck and Tinton Falls, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2026, at the age of 94.

Born in Loutraki, Greece, Helen immigrated to the United States as a young child with her family. They settled at the family farm, Grecian Manor, in Marlboro, where she was raised alongside her two sisters, Alice and Harriett. Helen attended Freehold High School, where she was a cheerleader, and later graduated from Rider College. In 1951, she was elected to membership in the Sigma Iota Chi Sorority. Throughout her life, Helen was adored by family, friends, neighbors, and everyone fortunate enough to know her.

In 1956, Helen married the love of her life, Charles E. “Chuck” Hubeny. Together, with the help of family and friends, they built the home where they would raise their family and create a lifetime of memories. Following Chuck’s passing in 1995, Helen took over ownership of the former Sulky Restaurant on Route 34. She remained in their Colts Neck home until 1998 before moving to Society Hill in Tinton Falls, where she happily lived for the next 25 years. In 2022, she moved to Atlantic Highlands to live with her son, Lance in the cottage at Soft Landing.

Helen was a proud life member of the Colts Neck Fire Company No. 1 Ladies Auxiliary, where she helped organize countless events, including the beloved annual fashion shows of the 1970s. She was also an active member of the Friends of the Monmouth County Parks and the Tinton Falls Senior Club.

To many, Helen was simply “Mom” or “Nanny.” She opened her home and her heart to everyone. Neighborhood children and friends were always welcome, especially on weekends when she prepared lunches for the local motorcycle riding crew. During the summer, the Good Humor truck made nearly daily stops up the driveway, delighting the many children gathered there. Her signature greeting—”Oh, hi, Honey!”—became her trademark and perfectly reflected her warm, loving spirit.

Helen and Chuck also opened their home to numerous foster children over the years. They provided love, guidance, and stability to many young lives, and those they helped undoubtedly carried her lessons of kindness, strength, and compassion throughout their own journeys.

Professionally, Helen began her career as a legal secretary in Freehold before embarking on a distinguished career with the United States Navy. She proudly served for more than 25 years at Naval Weapons Station Earle, managing the Navy Exchange in both Colts Neck and the waterfront facility in Leonardo. During her years there, she formed many lifelong friendships, especially with Maureen and Peter, whom she dearly loved. Maureen affectionately called Helen her “Jersey Girl,” a nickname that always brought a smile. After retiring from the U.S. Navy, Helen continued working for more than a decade with Allegra Nebelkopf, PC in Red Bank and later with the Law Offices of Geraldine Allegra, LLC. She treasured the friendships she made throughout her career and remained grateful for the opportunities to continue doing work she enjoyed.

Helen is survived by her loving sons, Lance (Kim), Adam (Diane), and Stephen (Margaret); her six cherished grandchildren, Tyler (Kate), Connor, Adam “AJ” (Dana), Kylie (John), Kamryn, and Chase; and her adored great-grandchildren, Anhder, Kennedy, Brooks, and Maeve.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during visitation on Friday, August 7th, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, New Jersey.

The burial will be on Saturday, August 8th at 10:00 AM at Atlantic Cemetery at the Reformed Church in Colts Neck.

Helen’s greatest legacy was the love she gave so freely. Her kindness, generosity, unwavering support, and welcoming spirit touched countless lives. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.