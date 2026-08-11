Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Tamagotchi :

Tamagotchi is a 7-year-old Shih Tzu Mix weighing 10 pounds. This senior is very sensitive to handling until you build enough trust with him. He needs time with new people, so patience is a must! Known for barking when left alone, apartments or townhomes are not the best fit for him. A mature home with adults that are retired or work from home would help Tamagotchi feel at ease. He is ready to be spoiled with his new family as an only pet!

Leilani & Leimomi :

Aloha from Leilani and Leimomi, the pearls of the MCSPCA! We were found together after possibly being abandoned, so it’s about time we found a family that is going to cherish us like the queens we are.

We’re just two easy breezy 1-year-old sisters who have no problem going with the flow. We LOVE affection, so please pet us and cuddle with us whenever you like! We might even be able to live with other cats and dogs – after a proper introduction, of course. But most of all, we love each other, so we need to be adopted together!

Ohana means family, and family means no one gets left behind…so please come adopt us soon!