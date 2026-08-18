Arcadian Chorale Seeks New Members

The Arcadian Chorale, an ensemble dedicated to excellence in choral singing, will begin its new Fall 2026 season with rehearsals every Tuesday evening from 7:30 to 9:30 PM starting on September 2, at the First Presbyterian Church of Matawan, 883 Route 34. People who like to sing and are interested in becoming new members are invited to open auditions on September 1, 8, 15 and 22, 2026 from 6:30 – 7:30 PM. Membership in the group is free.

The 60+ voice ensemble is a community-based group of singers from the greater Monmouth County area. Under Marina Alexander, the group’s Founder and Musical Director, the Chorale has made numerous appearances at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and other area venues. The ensemble is a member of Monmouth Arts and the NJ Choral Consortium. All rehearsals will be recorded for members who are not able to attend.

In December 2026 the Chorale will be performing its holiday show: “SING for JOY!!” including Dan Forrest’s “Jubilate Deo” – a 7-movement work with texts from Psalm 100 in 7 different languages, including Latin, Spanish, Hebrew, Zulu, Arabic, Mandarin Chinese, and English. Plus contemporary motets by Rosephanye Powell, ​and music for the holiday season. The program will be undertaken collaboratively with the Richmond Choral Society of Staten Island, NYC.

If you are interested in being part of this amazing experience please audition in September! Rehearsals will be on Tuesday nights as well as other dates TBD. We would love to hear from you.

To arrange for an audition in advance or for further questions, please send an email to arcadianchorale@yahoo.com or fill out the form on our website.

Check our website for more information.

www.arcadianchorale.org.

Come sing with us!