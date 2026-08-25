LAST CALL!! New Jersey Film Academy Registration!!

THIS COULD BE YOU!

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Brookdale Community College

Contact: 732-224-2683 dcolaianni@brookdalecc.edu

🎯 Script to Screen: Introduction to the Entertainment Industry

Required prerequisite for all other courses

Choose the session that fits YOUR schedule:

Morning Session: September 3 | Monday & Thursday| 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Evening Session: September 3 | Monday & Thursday | 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM

This foundational course is your gateway to the entertainment industry! Get the insider knowledge you need to launch your career.

🎨 Hair & Make Up for Film & Television –

Must have completed Script to Screen

September 3

Monday & Thursday | 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Transform your cosmetology passion to working on set for film or television productions as a hair or makeup artist.

🎨 Costuming for Film & Television

Must have completed Script to Screen

September 3

Monday & Thursday | 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Transform your passion for fashion into a career behind the scenes! Learn the art of costume design and wardrobe management for film and television production.

💼 Introduction to Production Accounting for Film & Television

Must have completed Script to Screen

September 1

Tuesday & Thursday | 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Master the financial side of production! Learn budgeting, payroll, and accounting essentials that keep productions running smoothly.

📋 Introduction to Production Office: Production Coordinating & Management

Must have completed Script to Screen

September 2

Monday & Wednesday | 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Become the organizational powerhouse behind successful productions! Develop the coordination and management skills that every production depends on.

📋 Introduction to Assistant Editing

Must have completed Script to Screen

September 1

Tuesday & Thursday| 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Assistant editors are the organizational backbone of post-production, managing media, prepping timelines, and keeping workflows on track using industry-standard tools like Avid, Premiere, and DaVinci Resolve. Build the technical foundation that launches editing careers — in post-production, assistant editors are always the first hire!

📋 Introduction to Editing

Must have completed Script to Screen

September 2

Monday & Wednesday | 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Led by a certified Avid and Premiere instructor, this course covers the fundamentals of video editing for narrative film, television, and documentary using both Avid Media Composer and Adobe Premiere Pro. Through hands-on exercises, students develop skills in sequence building, trimming, effects, compositing, and visual storytelling.

💼 Introduction to Location Management

Must have completed Script to Screen

September 1

Tuesday & Thursday | 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

New Jersey is your studio—you just need to know how to unlock it. Location managers are the unsung heroes who transform ordinary places into unforgettable movie magic. Learn to scout, negotiate, and manage the spaces where stories unfold. From city streets to scenic backdrops, you’ll discover how to see potential everywhere and make it camera-ready. Every production needs you!

✅ Already Completed Script to Screen?

Jump right in! If you’ve already passed our “Script to Screen Introduction to the Entertainment Industry” class, you’re ready to enroll in ANY of our specialized courses. Your entertainment career is waiting!

💰 Scholarship Opportunities Available!

We’re investing in YOUR future! Take advantage of our generous scholarships:

The more you learn, the more you save—and the faster you launch your career!

💬 Questions?

We’re here to help you every step of the way! Reach out to Daniel Colaianni:

📧 dcolaianni@brookdalecc.edu

📞 732-224-2683

Don’t wait—your entertainment industry journey starts NOW! We can’t wait to see you in class and watch you shine in your new career.

Lights, camera, ACTION! 🎥

Best regards,

The NJFA Team

Your future in film starts here.

** Not in Monmouth County? Check our website for our partner locations across the state njfilmacademy.org

About the New Jersey Film Academy

The New Jersey Film Academy provides career-focused education and certification programs for the film and television industry. As part of a statewide network of colleges offering NJFA programs, Brookdale Community College serves students preparing for careers in New Jersey’s dynamic entertainment sector. For more information, visit njfilmacademy.org.

To register or for more information please call Daniel Colaianni at 732-224-2683 or dcolaianni@brookdalecc.edu