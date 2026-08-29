Peterpaul Bill Making To-Go Alcohol Sales Permanent Signed into Law

(TRENTON) – Legislation sponsored by Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul making permanent the ability of certain restaurants, bars, and craft distilleries to sell alcoholic beverages and mixed cocktails for takeout and delivery has been signed into law by Governor Mikie Sherrill.

Bill A5225 makes permanent provisions first enacted in 2020 to help New Jersey businesses navigate the economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The temporary measure allowed certain alcohol license holders to offer alcoholic beverages and mixed cocktails for off-premises consumption.

“New Jersey restaurants, breweries, and other small businesses are an essential part of our economy and should have the flexibility to serve their customers where they are without being disrupted by unnecessary red tape,” said Assemblywoman Peterpaul (D-Monmouth), who spoke at today’s bill signing in Freehold. “During the pandemic, we saw how beneficial the temporary enactment for allowing sale and delivery of alcoholic beverages was. By making this permanent, we can give local businesses additional opportunities to grow, increase revenue, and contribute to our economy. We need to support our small businesses by giving them the tools they need to succeed, and this bill does exactly that.”

Under the new law, holders of plenary retail consumption licenses, hotel or motel licenses, and seasonal retail consumption licenses may continue selling alcoholic beverages in original or sealed containers and mixed cocktails in closed and sealed containers for consumption off the licensed premises. The law also permits eligible licensees or licensed third-party delivery services to deliver certain alcoholic beverages to New Jersey residents age 21 and older.

Craft distillery licensees will also be permitted to sell, for consumption on or off the licensed premises, distilled alcoholic beverages manufactured on-site, and mixed or blended with other alcoholic or nonalcoholic beverages in closed and sealed containers. They may also sell original containers of their distilled spirits accompanied by nonalcoholic beverages or food products that customers can use to prepare mixed drinks.

Bill A5225 is also sponsored by Assemblywoman Rosy Bagolie.