New Ways to Share – Monmouth County SPCA Offers Two More Free Programs to the Public

August 28th, 2026 – The Monmouth County SPCA is proud to announce two new monthly programs designed to foster connection, companionship, and emotional wellness throughout the community: Senior Snuggle Sundays and Memory Circle: Pet Bereavement Group. Both programs will launch this fall and will be offered free of charge as part of the organization’s commitment to supporting people and animals across Monmouth County.

Senior Snuggle Sundays: Beginning September 27th from 2-4pm, Senior Snuggle Sundays will invite senior citizens to enjoy a relaxing afternoon interacting with shelter pets and MCSPCA therapy dogs. Participants will have the opportunity to pet, cuddle, and enjoy gentle play with the animals while spending time in a warm and welcoming environment.

Staff and volunteers will be available throughout each session to provide lively conversation, assistance, and companionship, ensuring every guest feels comfortable and included. The program will continue monthly on the fourth Sunday (please visit www.monmouthcountyspca.org for notifications about weather, holidays, etc.).

Senior Snuggle Sundays holds special meaning for MCSPCA Associate Executive Director/ Development Director Barbara Lovell. “When my own father’s health began declining both physically and cognitively, the delight he experienced cradling a puppy in his arms, smiling from ear to ear as he sang to it was truly moving,” Lovell said. “Watching those sweet moments made me wish I could somehow bottle that happiness and share it with other folks my dad’s age facing similar challenges.”

The program aims to foster a mutually beneficial connection: seniors can experience comfort, joy, and a renewed sense of connection when spending time with animals and MCSPCA staff, while shelter animals receive valuable affection, attention, and enrichment from every guest they meet.

Memory Circle: Pet Bereavement Group: The MCSPCA’s Memory Circle will provide an opportunity for participants to acknowledge and explore pet-related grief, share their experiences, feel heard, and honor the animals who have been an important part of their lives. Whether a loss occurred recently or decades ago, the group recognizes that pet grief often continues to live in the present. The grief that follows a pet’s passing is a unique kind of loss – one deeply understood by those who have lived it.

The program was conceptualized and will be led by MCSPCA volunteer TJ Flanagan, whose own experience following the loss of his beloved dog inspired him to create a dedicated support group.

Flanagan observed that grieving the loss of an animal can sometimes feel isolating. While the loss of a human loved one may be accompanied by established rituals, ongoing check-ins, and broader social support, sympathy for pet loss usually fades quickly. After a great deal of research on pet bereavement, Flanagan approached Monmouth County SPCA leadership with the idea of creating a space where people experiencing similar feelings could come together.

On October 27th from 6-7pm, the MCSPCA will launch Memory Circle: Pet Bereavement Group, a compassionate space to honor, remember, and give voice to the heartache of losing a cherished animal companion. The group will meet monthly on the fourth Tuesday.

Both Senior Snuggle Sundays and Memory Circle reflect the Monmouth County SPCA’s commitment to strengthening the bond between people and animals while creating opportunities for community members to find comfort, connection, and support.

For more information about upcoming events or ways to support the Monmouth County SPCA’s mission, please visit www.monmouthcountyspca.org.