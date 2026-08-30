Pallone Celebrates Next Steps on Beach Replenishment Projects in Monmouth County

LONG BRANCH — Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) today announced that the US Army Corps of Engineers is awarding a $38.3 million contract to Weeks Marine to begin a targeted sand replenishment project in Monmouth County, including sections of the towns of Monmouth Beach, Sea Bright, and Long Branch. With this funding, the Army Corps of Engineers will be able to complete the sections of the project covered by both the base contract and its options. CH — Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) today announced that the US Army Corps of Engineers is awarding a $38.3 million contract to Weeks Marine to begin a targeted sand replenishment project in Monmouth County, including sections of the towns of Monmouth Beach, Sea Bright, and Long Branch. With this funding, the Army Corps of Engineers will be able to complete the sections of the project covered by both the base contract and its options.

“Beach replenishment is about keeping people safe,” said Pallone. “With strong coastlines, our residents, businesses, and communities are better equipped to face extreme weather events. I’m glad I was able to secure the federal funding necessary to support this project, which will make these Jersey Shore communities more resilient in the years to come.”

Congressman Pallone secured $37 million in federal funding for the project, which will be matched with a combination of state and local funds. The contract includes a section of Monmouth Beach starting at the Monmouth Beach Bathing Pavilion and going north to the Monmouth Beach Bath and Tennis Club. Sea Bright will see most of their ocean beach front replenished and the area in Long Branch north of Pier Village to Seven President’s Park will also receive sand.

The US Army Corps of Engineers will place 1.3 million cubic yards of sand across these three towns. The project is expected to begin in late fall, finishing by March 2027.