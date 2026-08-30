Shore Regional Started the Season With a Loss Before Kickoff

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

August 27, was the start of the football season for the Blue Devils of Shore Regional. The school started the season with a big loss even before the game started. As the Shore and visiting Red Bank Regional players were getting ready for kickoff, the public address announcer asked everyone for a moment of silence as they remembered Richard “Bo” J. Bohnert, Jr.

Bohnert, who was a graduate of Shore Regional and worked at the school as the site supervisor for athletic events and part of the security team, passed away this summer after battling cancer. He was remembered for his commitment to his family and the community, with his kindness and always willing to help. He was also a coach for the Blue Devils fencing team and the flag football squad. His presence on the sidelines will be greatly missed.

As for the football team, Don Klein, who is in his third year as head coach and has taken the Devils to the state championship Group 1 sectional finals the past two season, was rewarded with a much harder and competitive schedule. Group 1 schools are the smallest in the state, and Shore, which has not seen an increase in student population, was bumped up to the Class B North where they are now facing Group 2, Group 3, Group 4 and even a Group 5 opponent. As for the football team, Don Klein, who is in his third year as head coach and has taken the Devils to the state championship Group 1 sectional finals the past two season, was rewarded with a much harder and competitive schedule. Group 1 schools are the smallest in the state, and Shore, which has not seen an increase in student population, was bumped up to the Class B North where they are now facing Group 2, Group 3, Group 4 and even a Group 5 opponent.

Shore has always been known as a tough squad and could face larger opponents during a season. But with a limited number of players who have to go offensively, defensively and on special teams, when they get banged up, they don’t have the number of reserve players like the bigger groups.

Last year’s Blue Devils averaged 31.5 points per-game, and only six starters from last year return for the 2026 season. One of those is Logan Clark, the team’s quarterback who threw 1,192 yards and 12 touchdowns. This season, Clark will be backed up by Davey Robbins, senior, who transferred in from Colts Neck High School.

The ground game was led last season by Cole Torres, who had 1,651 yards and 18 touchdowns. He will be the workhorse this season, his final at Shore. Torres is expected to get offers from Football Championship Subdivision schools, which is second highest in college football.

“Tonight, against Red Bank Regional, we only had six seniors dressed. We are relying on a lot of younger players and for the most of them this is first time they have gone through a training camp and game prep week with heavy expectations on them,” said Klein.

The first quarter was scoreless, but both teams had opportunities, but just couldn’t punch it in. Red Bank Regional had a great second quarter, where they scored all their points in the 14-7 win over the Blue Devils. Kaden Jackson had a 90-yard run for a touchdown and Joe Henry ran one in to give the Bucs a 14-0 lead at halftime. The first quarter was scoreless, but both teams had opportunities, but just couldn’t punch it in. Red Bank Regional had a great second quarter, where they scored all their points in the 14-7 win over the Blue Devils. Kaden Jackson had a 90-yard run for a touchdown and Joe Henry ran one in to give the Bucs a 14-0 lead at halftime.

Blue Devils had their only scoring drive in the third quarter. Clark, who finished the game going 12-of-23 for 91 yards and threw the only touchdown pass for Shore. Torres finished the game with 90 yards on 16 carries, Anthony Pernice had four touches for 16 yards. Receiving, Mikael Fleming had five catches for 52 yards and one touchdown catch. Blaise Sholander had three catches for 21 yards.

“Obviously we’re disappointed that we didn’t get the job done. But I felt we took a step forward as a program competing in a game like this,” said Klein. He added that the players were going hard all game and had a great second half, but just missed on opportunities and didn’t finish the job.

September 4, Shore will host Point Pleasant Beach at 7:00 p.m.