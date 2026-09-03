Devils start where they left off

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Besides winning the state title last season, the Blue Devils took first in the Shore Conference B North division with a 17-7 record. This season, Shore is playing in the A Central division along with Marlboro, St. John Vianney, Manasquan, Middletown North, Raritan and Wall Township.

In the win over Pinelands, the Blue Devils scored two goals in the first half and two in the second. The first was kicked in by Cameron Klein, senior midfielder. Assisting on that goal at the five-minute mark was Sydney Tilton, a sophomore.

Closing out the scoring in the first half was a goal by sophomore Mia Painchaud. Assisting on this goal at the 30-minute mark was one of the teams’ co-captains, Gabby Garofalo, senior defender. Shore took the 2-0 lead into the break.

During the second half at the 55-minute mark, Emma Schottlander, senior midfielder, scored off of another Garofalo assist. The last goal of the game came 13 minutes later by Tilton off of a Meredith Doehner, the other senior co-captain.

There is a saying in sports, ‘offense sells tickets. Defense wins championships.’ Both of the Blue Devil captains for 2026 are defenders. “For my senior year, I hope to just create a good atmosphere for the team and I’m so excited to be able to lead our team this season,” said Garofalo.

Garofalo is an elite athlete as she plays soccer all year long on traveling teams and attends camps and has a very strict practice routine. My hopes are to win another sectional title and state title. Our team has so much potential and I do think it’s possible to have a great state run again,” Garofalo said. She knows that the team lost several key players to graduation that were a big part of the state title team last year. “However, we have a lot of freshman girls coming in this year that have a ton of potential to help fill those spots. We obviously also have a lot of returning talent to carry us as well.”

Watching the Blue Devils in that opening game you could see the chemistry and confidence. They communicated and played their positions. “We have improved so much since the start of the summer. Our team gets along so well and support each other. Our coach, Darren Spadavecchia, helped lead us to a state championship last year and he has the same goal for us this season. He cares so much and is helping us all achieve that goal.”

Assistant coaches this season are Troy Madison, Jamie West and Meredith Secko. Shore will host divisional opponent Wall Township on September 3, with a 3:45 p.m. start.