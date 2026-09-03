Joline Ave. Bridge in Long Branch to Close Until Spring Next Year

The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT), committed to developing transportation improvements that best balance safety, transportation needs, the environment, community concerns and cost, will hold a Virtual Public Information Center (PIC) to provide local residents, public officials, businesses and the general public with information on the Route 36, Bridge over Troutman’s Creek Replacement Project.

You are encouraged to actively participate by providing comments by mail or e-mail. The Meeting The Public Information Center will be held virtually. Please visit the following website any time from August 13-August 20, 2026, to learn more about the project and to leave comments: www.Rt36overTroutmans.com.

You will have an opportunity to review a presentation, learn more about the construction timeline and staging, submit questions, and leave feedback. From August 20, 2026 through September 2, 2026, questions or comments may be submitted to the email address or mailing address listed below. Property owners with rental units are advised that tenants are also invited and encouraged to participate.

Background: NJDOT will be replacing the existing bridge, which carries Route 36 over Troutman’s Creek, in Long Branch, Monmouth County at Milepost 5.36. The bridge was built in 1941 and has outlived its useful life.

Proposed Construction and Detours: During construction, the bridge will be fully closed to vehicles, pedestrians, and bicyclists requiring detours. The proposed construction will not be performed during the peak summer season, commencing after Labor Day with expected completion prior to Memorial Day. Accelerated bridge construction techniques will be employed to ensure opening of the bridge to traffic in less than nine months. A signed detour route will be in place and will use separate paths for westbound and eastbound traffic

Route 36 westbound Detour: Commissioner Priya Jain www.njdot.nj.govV RECEIVED AUG 06 2026 L.B. SEWERAGE AUTH

• Motorists on Route 36 westbound will be directed to turn right onto Atlantic Avenue Turn left onto Bridgeport Avenue . Turn right back to Route 36 Route 36 eastbound Detour:

• Motorists on Route 36 eastbound will be directed to turn left onto Liberty Street

• Turn right onto Atlantic Avenue, back to Route 36/Ocean Boulevard

The bridge will also be closed to pedestrians and bicyclists during construction. A designated detour will be posted using Liberty Street, Seaview Avenue, and Long Branch Avenuе.

Estimated Schedule & Project Location Map

• Start Advanced Utility Relocations – On-Going

• Start Bridge Construction – Fall 2026 Complete Construction – Spring 2027

For further information, please contact: Sandra Opoku Branch CT LOCATION Office of Government and Community Relations New Jersey Department of Transportation 1035 Parkway Avenuе, P.O. Воx 600 Trenton, NJ 08625-0600 Phone: 609-963-2684 Email: SandraO.Opoku@dot.nj.gov