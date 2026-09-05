Mia Fiorentino Leads Ocean Over Colts Neck

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

September 3, the Spartans of Ocean Township hosted the Cougars of Colts Neck in a Shore Conference B North divisional soccer game. It was a sweltering afternoon on turf field, but the lady Spartans were also red hot as they defeated Colts Neck 4-1. They are now 2-0 on the early season.

All the goals in the game were scored during the first half of action, with Ocean scoring the first two. Erin Toppi, senior midfielder, scored off an assist from Avery Ohara, senior forward. The second Spartan goal was kicked in by Ainslie McCourt, senior midfielder, off an assist by Abby Salowe, freshman forward.

Ocean was up 2-0 when Colts Neck slipped one past sophomore goalkeeper Taylor Scotto. Scotto finished the game with nine saves. The next two Spartan goals were scored by Mia Fiorentino, senior forward and one of the team’s captains. The first was assisted by Cara Crouthamel, senior midfielder. The final goal of the game by Fiorentino was off an assist from Salowe.

“Erin Toppi, Mia Fiorentino, and Abby Salowe are off to a great start,” said Alexis Pickett, head coach of the Spartans. Fiorentino has been playing varsity soccer for all four years and has 45 goals and 18 assists going into the third game of this season. “On offense we are doing a great job connecting and finishing our opportunities.”

First game of the season, the Spartans were at Red Bank Regional, another B North opponent, and beat them 6-3. Next game is on September 9 at Freehold Borough, who are also in the same division. “Kenzie Bard, Jordan Rose, Lindsay Makower, Kylie Mammano and Tyle Scotto are doing an amazing job in the back.”

Pickett said that Bard and Scotto played “lights out” when Colts Neck was putting a lot of pressure on the Spartan defense. “I’m very excited for the 2026 season. The girls have been working together really well and it is showing in our results,” Pickett said. Last season, Ocean finished 6-15-1 overall and were 2-4 in the A Central division of the Shore Conference. “We have very strong leaders out of our senior class which is really nice to see. Abby Salowe and Jordan Rose, both freshmen, are great additions to our team this season. We hope to make a run for the division title and make it into the Shore Conference Tournament this year.” Assisting Picket are Tom Siciliano and Jules Caccamo.

Currently, Ocean is on top in the division. They are followed by Freehold Borough, Red Bank Regional, Ranney, Colts Neck, Holmdel and Monmouth Regional.