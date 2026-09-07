Big Win for Shore, an Honor For Former Coach.

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Friday night, September 4, was a busy evening in West Long Branch as the Blue Devils of Shore Regional hosted Point Pleasant Beach in a non-divisional football game. However, before kickoff, two very important ceremonies were held.

The first was the dedication of the Press Box in honor of Mark “Cos” Costantino. Costantino who had a 37-year career in education with the last 32 at Shore Regional as a teacher and coach. As football coach, he notched 210 wins with 24 playoff runs. His teams won a total of 10 conference titles, eight state finals, and four state championships. Over his football career he was named Coach of the Year multiple times, and during his tenure at Shore Regional he was named Teacher of the Year twice.

Costantino was also a founding member of the youth football program and the first head coach of the Blue Devils girls’ flag football team, winning titles in his first two years. Football was not the only sport he coached at Shore. He was also the lacrosse, bowling, soccer, wrestling and track coach.

Even in retirement, Costantino hasn’t stopped. He is still working hard for local athletes on the Shore Football Conference Executive Board, running the Lombardi Dinner, academic awards and the Monmouth and Ocean County All-Star Game.

On Friday Costantino had lots of family, friends, fellow coaches and students on hand as they named the Press Box after him.

Following the ceremony in the stands, all the attention was directed to the 50-yard line on the turf. Shore wanted to take a minute to thank the Monmouth County Commissioners, the Shore Regional Board of Education members, the mayors and counsel and commissions from Oceanport, Monmouth Beach, Sea Bright, West Long Branch, Allenhurst, Deal, Interlaken and Loc Arbor in the third Annual Mayor’s Bowl.

Dr. Lisa English, Superintendent of Shore Regional, along with Andrew Polo the Business Administrator and Board Secretary, BOE President Corey Drecksage, BOE Vice President Deirdre Bova, BOE members Nicole Chambers, Nicole Carroll, Shore district administration Vincent DalliCardillo, Pete Bruccoleri, Jon Warner, Dinnen Seeley and Alex Tucci were at midfield. Also joining them was Oceanport Mayor Tom Tverdik, with council members Patty Cooper and Bryan Keeshan, West Long Branch Mayor Janet Tucci and council representatives Matthew Sniffen and Barbara Ruane and Allenhurst Deputy Mayor Santoro. All the fall sports captains and coaches also gathered for a photo.

Then it was game time as the Blue Devils 0-1, faced the Garnet Gulls 1-0 in a non-divisional Shore Conference game. The first quarter was scoreless. However, the Blue Devils exploded for 14 second-quarter points. They took a 14-6 lead into the halftime break.

Start of the second half was just like the first, scoreless. However, in the final quarter of actions, both teams added seven points to their totals. But in the end Shore took the 21-13 victory.

Logan Clark, senior quarterback at Shore, completed eight of 13 passes for 114 yards and one touchdown. He also carried the ball five times for 47 yards, giving him 161 total offensive yards. Cole Torres, the workhorse in the backfield, had 19 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Santino Martini, sophomore, had two catches for 71 yards. One of those catches was a 62-yard touchdown reception.

On the defensive side of the ball, junior Anthony Pernice had 15 tackles, an interception and a sack. Senior Mikael Fleming had an interception and Carlo Sasso, junior, had eight tackles in the win.

“Felt good to get the win,” said Don Klein, who is in his third year as head coach at Shore. In his first two seasons he took the Blue Devils to the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 1 sectional finals. “A lot of time and effort goes in preparing our players to have success and it’s a great reward for everyone involved.” Klein stated that he thought the Blue Devils played hard and made some key plays late in the game that were promising. “There is still a lot of work to do. There are fundamental things that good football teams do that we are not doing right now and that has to change,” added Klein. He said that he told the players and coaching staff that the team needs to continue to progress as the season goes. “Better version of ourselves each week.”