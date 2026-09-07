Dan Wendel has been waiting eight years for this season

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Entering his eighth season as head coach of the Monmouth Regional Falcons is Dan Wendel, and he has been developing a football program that is showing signs of success this year. Monmouth Regional is undefeated in their first two games outscoring their opponents 61-21.

Their first game was in what the Shore Conference calls Week Zero, which is before schools actually open for the 2026-2027. For their first game the Falcons traveled to Spotswood winning 21-7. Week one, they traveled to Keyport on September 5, and crushed the Red Raiders 40-14.

Monmouth Regional has 14 starters returning this season. Last year they finished 5-5, which was a big improvement over the 2024-2025 season when they finished 1-9. They are now in the Class D North division with Asbury Park, Long Branch, Barnegat, Colts Neck, and Manchester.

Monmouth Regional defense shut down the Red Raiders on their first offense series. On the ensuing punt, Liam Faulkner, junior at Monmouth Regional, returned it 62 yards for the touchdown. However, officials called a Falcons player for holding and the score was negated.

It really didn’t matter as Ryan Corwin, junior quarterback, scored the first Falcon touchdown on a one-yard run. Senior kicker, Sam Jackson made the first of his five extra point kicks. He also had a 29-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Falcons took a 7-0 lead into the second quarter where they scored 19 additional points. The first was one-yard run by freshman Conall Hicks. That was followed by a 19-yard touchdown pass from Corwin to junior Donovan Hicks.

After that score, Monmouth Regional defense had the Red Raiders pinned on their own one-yard line, when Donovan Hicks sacked a Keyport player in the end zone for a safety. That was followed by the field goal by Jackson and the Falcons had a 26-0 lead into the half.

In the third quarter, Liam Faulkner, junior, scored on a 10-yard pass from Corwin. Monmouth Regional was now up 33-0.

Keyport then scored on an eight-yard pass play. They also connected on the two-point conversion and were now down 33-8 going into the final quarter of action.

Corwin ended the game the same way he started for Monmouth Regional. Early in the fourth, he scored on a one-yard run and Jackson made his extra point of the game. Keyport scored the last touchdown of the game on a two-yard pass play. They attempted another two-point conversion, but failed to connect. Monmouth won the game 40-14 and improved to 2-0.

“I believe we are progressing in the right direction from game one to game two as we cut down on our mistakes,” said Wendel. He was impressed with the energy and play of his Falcons from the start to the finish. “All three phases of the game, offense, defense, special teams, are starting to come together nicely as they all contributed in the win.”

Corwin completed 13 of 24 passes for 190-yards and two touchdowns, and rushed the ball five times for 37 yards and two touchdowns. Conall Hicks ran the ball 21 times for 101 yards and one touchdown. Donovan Hicks had three catches for 38 yards and one touchdown. On defense, he had eight tackles, one tackle for a loss and a safety. Liam Faulkner finished the game with six catches for 65 yards and one touchdown. On defense, Faulkner had nine tackles and broke up one pass attempt by Keyport.

Monmouth Regional will open their home schedule on Friday, September 11, when they host Manchester Township at 6:30 p.m. Since 2021, the Falcons have only faced Manchester three times, their only win being 21-6 last year.