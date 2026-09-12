Middletown North downs Green Wave 8-0

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Tuesday, September 8, the lady Green Wave of Long Branch High School hosted the Lions of Middletown North in a non-divisional Shore Conference soccer match. Lions, which play in the A Central division, won the game 8-0 and improved to 2-0 on the season. Long Branch, who plays in the B Central is now 2-3 on the season.

Middletown scored three goals in the first half and added five more in the second. Sofia Chaknis, senior at Middletown North, finished with four goals and one assist. Peyton Kulka, sophomore, had two goals and one assist, junior Grace Lober had two goals and one assist. Leading the Lions in assists was senior Ava Cordoma with four.

Long Branch, who finished last season at 5-12-1 and were 3-3-1 in the B Central division, could have suffered a much bigger loss to the Lions if it was not for the amazing performance by the Green Wave goalie.

Jaylenn Diaz Nestor, senior goalkeeper for Long Branch High School, made 17 saves in the loss to Middletown North. And each one of those saves were hard fired shots that had Diaz Nestor moving from side to side.

During the 2024-2025 season Diaz Nestor played in the goal for only one game and made six saves. Last season she was in the goal for eight games with 87 saves. This her last season on the Wave squad she has been in the goal for three games and has 37 saves. For her 12 games in the goal, she has 130 saves.

Not only does Diaz Nestor have incredible hands in making all those blocks, but she has tremendous leg strength in clearing the ball. Assisting Diaz Nestor on the defensive side of the pitch is Layla Bland, senior, who plays midfielder and forward. She has great speed and can boot the ball.

Of the five games this season, Long Branch won two by a score of 8-0 and lost one by the same score. They started the season beating Lakewood 8-0, lost to Neptune 3-0, Red Bank Regional beat them 7-1, Middletown North won 8-0, and then the Wave beat Keyport 8-0.

In the most recent win over Keyport, Bland scored three goals, Adriana Ramirez had two, Emely Flores Hernandez also had two goals and Aeleen Morales scored one goal.

Current standings in the B Central division has St. Rose on top at 3-0, Neptune 2-0, Long Branch 2-3, Keyport 1-1, Asbury Park 0-2 and Matawan 0-1.