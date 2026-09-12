SCAN to Host 5th Annual Golf Classic at Sun Eagles Golf & Country Club on October 5

Stillwell-Hansen Returns as Presenting Sponsor; Manasquan Bank Joins as Lunch Sponsor for SCAN’s Signature Fundraising Event

MONMOUTH BEACH, NJ – SCAN (Senior Citizens Activities Network), a nonprofit organization dedicated to keeping older adults active, healthy, and connected since 1988, is proud to announce its 5th Annual Golf Classic, taking place on Monday, October 5, 2026, at Sun Eagles Golf & Country Club in Eatontown, New Jersey.

The Golf Classic is once again generously presented by Stillwell-Hansen, which returns as the event’s exclusive Presenting Sponsor. Stillwell-Hansen’s longstanding support of SCAN has played an important role in helping the organization provide educational, wellness, fitness, social engagement, and other programs that enrich the lives of older adults throughout Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

SCAN is also pleased to welcome Manasquan Bank as the 2026 Golf Classic Lunch Sponsor, adding another valued community partner to the growing list of businesses and organizations supporting this year’s event.

Golfers will enjoy an exceptional day at one of New Jersey’s premier private golf clubs, beginning with an omelette station and breakfast buffet before taking to the course. Registration includes green fees, golf cart, access to the Sun Eagles practice facility and clubhouse, gourmet lunch, passed hors d’oeuvres, an awards reception, charity auction, premium player gifts and swag, and a variety of exciting on-course contests.

This year’s contests include:

Million Dollar Shoot Out

Hole-in-One Contest

Putting Contest

Longest Drive

Closest to the Pin

Beat the Pro

Following play, participants will gather for an awards reception featuring a charity auction and additional opportunities to support SCAN’s mission while enjoying great food, camaraderie, and celebration.

“We’re excited to celebrate the fifth year of what has become one of SCAN’s signature fundraising events,” said Mike Ciavolino, Executive Director of SCAN. “The Golf Classic continues to grow because of the incredible support of our sponsors, golfers, volunteers, and community partners. We’re especially grateful to Stillwell-Hansen for once again leading the way as our Presenting Sponsor and to Manasquan Bank for joining us as our Lunch Sponsor. Every dollar raised helps SCAN provide meaningful programs and services that keep older adults learning, moving, creating, and connecting.”

Individual golfer registration is $475, and foursomes are $1,800. Sponsorship opportunities are still available, including Breakfast Sponsor, Beverage Cart and Contest Sponsorships, and Tee Signs.

In addition to Presenting Sponsor Stillwell-Hansen and Lunch Sponsor Manasquan Bank, SCAN’s growing roster of Golf Classic supporters includes Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Tommy’s Tavern + Tap, Larson Ford, Levine, Furman & Rubin, Dental Home Services, Imperial Healthcare, Brandywine by Monarch Communities, Jersey Memorial Group, Jersey Shore Financial Advisors, Garden Savings Federal Credit Union, Specialized Landscaping, RWJBarnabas Health, Marquis Health, PNC Private Bank, and Senior Protection USA.

Businesses, community organizations, and individual golfers are encouraged to join SCAN for the event while supporting programs and services that help older adults throughout Monmouth and Ocean Counties remain active, healthy, independent, and connected.

For registration, sponsorship information, or additional details, visit SCANNJ.org or contact: Mike Ciavolino Executive Director, SCAN, 732-542-1326; michaelc@scannj.org

SCAN looks forward to welcoming golfers, sponsors, and supporters for another outstanding day on the course while raising vital funds to support its mission of serving older adults throughout the community.