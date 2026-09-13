Local Obituaries

At the age of 100, Muriel Margaret Smith Hamilton Scoles, a proud Scot with a love for Broadway musicals, bagpipe music, and completing the Sunday New York Times crossword puzzle entirely in ink, has finished her race and is in the hands of her Lord. Born in Airdrie, Lanarkshire, Scotland, she crossed the Atlantic with her family at just six years old, bringing with her a fierce intellect and a pair of hands that rarely stopped moving. True to her character, she was not easily dissuaded from a held opinion.

She embodied the quiet, resourceful magic of the Greatest Generation. Muriel could open a seemingly empty refrigerator and somehow conjure a delicious dinner for six out of thin air. Her legendary apple pie was a culinary masterpiece that simply cannot be replicated. Her creativity extended far beyond the kitchen; whether she was making fine clothes, knitting, crocheting, doing intricate needlework, or completely reupholstering furniture, she continually used her immense talents to care for her family and friends.

While raising her children, Muriel worked from home as a bookkeeper before becoming a beloved community fixture in Long Branch, New Jersey. She served as a librarian at West End Elementary School and later as Director of the Fine Arts Department at the Long Branch Public Library. To her, books were treasures to be fiercely protected. Her family frequently opened their home freezer only to find water-damaged library books sitting between the frozen vegetables, quietly undergoing Muriel’s specialized preservation treatment.

At the center of her vibrant world was William Scoles, the love of her life who, even before his passing at the age of 95 would always refer to Muriel as “my best girl”. They were married for 69 incredible years—or “70 if you count dating!” as she was always quick to remind everyone. Together, they built a legacy of warmth, laughter, and togetherness. Muriel found her greatest joy in simply spending time with William and their family: playing games, building puzzles, taking walks to the beach, fishing, and endlessly building memories. She loved watching her four children—Denise (Paul), Michele (Brian), Kevin (Karen), and John (Rod)—grow and build lives of their own. She was a deeply involved, fiercely loving Nana to her five grandchildren, Ann (Eric), Drew (Liz), Ethan (Anna), Elizabeth (Dan), and Katie, and she relished every moment with her four great-grandchildren, Clara, Maxwell, Rosalie, and Eleanora.

Muriel leaves behind a legacy of boundless curiosity, deep devotion, and a life beautifully lived.

A memorial gathering will be held on October 16th from 10 am until the time of Celebration of Life service honoring Muriel 11 am at Damiano Funerial Home, 191 Franklin Avenue, Long Branch, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Muriel’s memory to the Long Branch Free Public Library, 328 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Web https://longbranchlib.org/about/support-us/donate/. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Muriel Scoles, please visit our floral store.

Sophia Anest, 96, of Ocean, passed away peacefully on September 10, surrounded by her loving family.

Sophia was born on April 17, 1930, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Presvetera Victoria and Reverend Aristides Palaynes. Sophia and her family moved to Asbury Park, NJ, in 1934. From that moment onward, Sophia was a true Jersey girl.

She was a ﬁxture on the Asbury Park boardwalk as a young girl, selling candied apples and waiting tables at Michael’s Restaurant with her lifelong friends. She was a one-of-a-kind person who left a lasting impression on all who met her.

Sophia had an instinct for problem-solving that came at a pivotal time for her family during WWII. Her father had passed away at a young age, leaving Sophia’s mom widowed, with no means to earn an income. The family then rented out rooms in their home to vacationing Greek families from NYC, who were attracted to the Jersey shore and felt comfortable among their close-knit community in Asbury Park. A teenage Sophia was the one who managed the books, maintained, and helped run the house as an innkeeping business, thus ensuring the family did not lose their beloved home.

She spent her entire life “at the shore.” She attended Asbury Park public schools and graduated from Asbury Park High School in 1948. Sophia was a bright and curious girl, ahead of her time. She earned her BA in education from Montclair State Teachers’ College (now known as Montclair State University), graduating with a major in Social Studies and minoring in English and Elementary Education. Sophia enjoyed a teaching career that spanned 40 years, nearly all of them at Shrewsbury Borough School. She retired in 1994.

Sophia’s commitment to her Greek Orthodox faith began at birth. Her last several decades were spent joyfully, in committed service and volunteerism at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Ocean, NJ.

Her dedication began with the Daughters of Penelope, a charitable organization that supports local and nationwide civic causes. During the course of her 75-year membership, she served three different terms as president and chaired countless fundraisers. Sophia was exceptional at selling raffle tickets for fundraisers. Despite her diminutive stature, all who knew her happily pulled out their checkbooks whenever she approached. Sophia served as the Church Parish Council secretary for a decade and was an active member of St. George Philoptochos. She also ran the St. George Socialites with her dear friend, Ester Crisicos. Together, they planned thrice-annual bus trips and cultural outings to NYC, Atlantic City, Las Vegas, Maine, Tennessee, Vancouver, etc. The trips were eagerly anticipated, fully subscribed, and Sophia was the trip comedienne. Beyond her cherished church trips, Sophia had a zest for international travel with dear friends, journeying around the globe to Europe and more than 20 countries, including Africa, Russia, Egypt, and China, among others.

Sophia had a warm heart and a beautiful smile. She was welcoming to every single person in her presence and always made people laugh. Her strong faith and positive outlook on life were an inspiration and contributed greatly to her longevity. For the past 30 years, and up until her very last days, she attended weekly Wednesday morning social breakfasts at the Blue Swan Diner with her lifelong friends.

Sophia is survived by her two daughters, Pari Harrison (Chris) of Rumson, NJ, and Victoria Anest of Nashville, TN. She was a loving Yia Yia to Alexis Harrison Jones (Michael) of London, UK; Peter Harrison of NY, NY; Soﬁa Ansell of Ocean, NJ; and Luke Ansell of Nashville, TN. She treasured her role as Big Yia Yia to her great-grandchildren, Harrison Jones and Sophia Jones of London, UK. She is also survived by her adored nieces, Diana Fossom and Stacy Hern.

She was predeceased by her parents and her loving brother, Harry Palaynes.

In lieu of ﬂowers, the family welcomes donations in support of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1033 West Park Avenue, Ocean Township, NJ. Donations will support the Sophia Anest Memorial Scholarship and the church’s ongoing ministries.

Visitation will be at 11am – 12noon on Wednesday September 16, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1033 West Park Avenue, Ocean Township, NJ. A service will follow immediately after the visitation concludes. Burial will be in St. George Greek Orthodox Cemetery, Neptune.

Brian A. Unger, 74, a longtime resident of Long Branch, NJ, died peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2026. He was born in Manhattan, lived most of his life in Monmouth County, and spent several years in San Francisco. In his last decade he enjoyed many winters at his surf bungalow in Rincón, Puerto Rico.

Brian’s professional career included positions at PR Newswire, DWJ Television, and Steve Gold, Inc. In 2014, he earned a PhD at City University of New York in English and went on to work as an adjunct instructor. He was also a published author, editing the diaries of notable Buddhist poet Philip Whalen.

Committed to civic responsibility and an environmental activist, Brian worked in many local, state, and national campaigns for the Democratic and Green Parties, and served on the Long Branch City Council. He helped organize for Clean Ocean Action, Surfrider Foundation, and the Surfers Environmental Alliance. He was also an ordained Zen Buddhist priest and helped found the Elberon Zen Circle.

Brian was predeceased by his beloved wife, Janice Hirschorn; his parents, Gilbert and Helen Unger; and brother, Gilbert Unger. He is survived by his children, Alexander Carter Unger, Holly Low, Emma Winter, and Nora Asbury; brother, Alan Unger; sisters, Christine Schefman and Cornelia Blanchard; and grandsons, Carter and Dennis Low.

For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.

Memorial:

Saturday, October 10, 2026

10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home

236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, NJ 07755

This will be a Zen Buddhist ceremony. All faiths and beliefs are welcome.In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Clean Ocean Action https://cleanoceanaction.org/home/donate or the Fundación Surfrider Rincón.https://rincon.surfrider.org/

Lunch reception to follow Memorial:

Brian’s Farewell Beach Party

Saturday, October 10, 2026

12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Charley’s Ocean Grille

29 Avenel Blvd, Long Branch, NJ 07740

The Family Requests RSVP for the Reception by 9/30/2026 for guest count.

RSVP/Contact:

Alexander Carter Unger

alexunger84@gmail.com

A paddle out will be planned for 2027

“My dad, Frank Fragale, passed away on December 28th, 2025. He was 97 years old. We were all together when he passed, holding his hand and listening to the music he loved most. It was an experience that was surprisingly beautiful and tranquil, a profound moment that I will never forget. My dad was intelligent, strong-willed, handsome, charming, and funny. He had super close friends and a loving partner that lasted a lifetime. In 1904, Frankie’s parents immigrated to America from Prizzi, Sicily, and San Pietro Apostolo, Calabria. They met in Manhattan, got married, and lived in an apartment on 83rd Street and 2nd Avenue. Eventually, they moved down the shore and settled in their new home on Norwood Avenue in Long Branch, NJ. Taking a little bit of Italy with them, they planted fig trees in their backyard and grew grape vines that were twisted through the large wire trellis. Espresso and Sambuca. Sweet memories. Frankie was a talented athlete who was extremely enthusiastic and passionate about sports. He played football and basketball for Long Branch High School, earning himself a full scholarship. He went on to play in South Carolina. Sad to say, his college career had abruptly ended. His basketball coach called him an ethnic slur, and he was expelled for punching him in the nose. He returned home and worked as a golf caddy, saved money, got married, and started a dry-cleaning business with his brother, Jimmy. Supreme Cleaners on Westwood Avenue across from Tuzzio’s. Like his brothers, he belonged to the I.A.M.A. and was a member at the Old Orchard Country Club in West Long Branch. My dad loved playing golf more than bears love honey. He’d be the guy standing in a line somewhere, practicing his shadow swings. He was a skilled left-handed golfer who shot in the low 70s. Lastly, my dad gave big, strong, affectionate hugs, and just before his health quickly declined, we had our last hug. What I find most mind-blowing about life is not knowing when your last “anything” will happen. Farewell, Daddy. I love you here, there, everywhere. peace, dina xoxoxo Frank Fragale left behind his beloved partner for almost 50 years, Michele Cox. His children: Joanne Fragale, Patrick Fragale, and Dina Fragale-Tarhan. His grandchildren: Brielle, Patrick Jr., Maggi, Miya, Madison, Reilly, and Jade. His great-grandchildren: Apollo and Oakley. Predeceased were his parents: Pasqualle and Anna Fragale. His brothers: Joe, Jimmy “Hambone”, Peter, Mario “Fuddy” Fragale, and his sister, Sarah Vaccaro. Lastly, his granddaughter, Sonni Ray Fragale-Tarhan.” ~Lovingly submitted by the family A Graveside Service will be held on Satruday, September 19, 2026 at 11 am at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in West Long Branch. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frank, please visit our floral store.

Gordon Reinold, 85, of Matawan passed away on September 10, 2026. He was born on May 12, 1941, in Brightwaters, New York, to Bernard and Margaret Reinold.

Gordon was a deeply spiritual man who approached life with curiosity, purpose, and an engineer’s instinct for solving problems. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Union College, his Master of Management Services from The Johns Hopkins University, and his Master of Science in Engineering Mechanics from New York University. Gordon went on to build a career as an engineer with AT&T. Among his professional accomplishments, he was the Project Manager in the design of the SCARAB submarine which was used to install the first transatlantic fiber optic cable system.

He and his wife, Hilare Reinold, shared a deep commitment to helping others. Together, they founded the Gennesaret retreat in New Jersey, creating a community where terminally ill patients could step away from the circumstances of their illness and experience fellowship, connection, and dignity. Their work reflected a belief that people should be cared for not simply as patients, but as members of a community.

Following his retirement, Gordon continued that commitment to service. He spent many years with the Monmouth County chapter of St. Vincent de Paul, serving as president, and later became treasurer of the Trenton Diocesan Council of St. Vincent de Paul. He brought the same qualities to his service that he had brought to his professional life: careful planning, dependability, integrity, and an ability to take complicated challenges and break them down into manageable pieces.

Those qualities were familiar to everyone who knew Gordon. He was a hard worker and a meticulous planner who had a remarkable ability to look at a large problem and figure out how to tackle it one piece at a time. Gordon was completely devoted to his family and was prouder of their accomplishments than he was of his own. He also thoroughly enjoyed his annual pilgrimage to the Jersey Shore with his family.

But perhaps no quality was more uniquely Gordon than his love of the pun. He had an extraordinary appreciation for wordplay and was always ready with a perfectly timed, and sometimes gloriously terrible, pun.

One of his classic moments came when his daughter asked one of Gordon’s best friends if he could row her out to the sandbar. Gordon immediately recognized that the situation called for a legal opinion. Without missing a beat, he declared, “You’ve got a momentous decision here: Roe v. Wade.”

It was quintessential Gordon: quick, clever, completely unexpected, and just the right amount of terrible. His family will undoubtedly continue to hear his voice whenever an opportunity for a pun presents itself.

Music was another important part of Gordon’s life. An avid musician, he played for many years with the church folk group at St. Benedict’s, but his love of music extended well beyond the church. He would play for family and friends, bringing people together through music wherever he could. No Reinold get-together was complete without a family singalong. Music gave Gordon another way to connect with people, and it remained an important expression of his creativity, generosity, and joy.

Above all, Gordon was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He is survived by his wife, Hilare; his 9 children, Krista and her husband, Marty; Kira and her husband, Mike; Kevin and his wife, Karen; Erik and his wife, Meghan; Rebecca and her husband, Matt; Stefan and his wife, Vicky; Todd and his wife, Dianne; Andrew and his wife, Sarah; and Sarah and her husband, Mark; and his sister, Elaine Josepson and her husband, Jay.

He is also survived by his 16 grandchildren: Carolena, Signe, James, Tyler, Colin, Lexi, Carissa, Miles, Ben, Avery, Elinor, Jon, Reid, Sabrina, Louisa, and Theo; and 2 great-grandchildren, Norah and Jack.

Gordon leaves behind the memories that cannot be measured: the lessons he taught, the problems he solved, the songs he played, terrible puns, the laughter he created, the people he helped, and the countless moments shared with the family he loved so deeply. His life was one of purpose, service, curiosity, and joy—and his family will carry those gifts with them.

Elaine Lee (Madison) Piantanida, 82, of West Long Branch died September 3, 2026 at JSCC in Eatontown. Born in Neptune, Elaine was raised in Shark River Hills. She graduated from Neptune High School in June of 1962 and was married 3 weeks later on July 8, 1962. They lived most of their lives in West Long Branch. Known to her grandchildren and eventually everyone as “Nano”, Elaine was a talented seamstress making all their Halloween costumes and for years the BME spring show costumes. She will be remembered as the amazing and selfless mother, grandmother and friend she truly was. She will be missed by her four children and their families; Gary Piantanida (Sheila), Maria Marquette (Paul), Daniel Piantanida and Lorraine Warren (Craig). She is survived by her 12 grandchildren Nicholas, Tyler, Michele and Antony Piantanida, Carter, Cassidy and Cambrie Marquette, Vanessa and Isabella Piantanida, Kyle Cooley-Webb, Kelsey and Emily Warren. And most recently two great grandchildren Marcel Gilbert and Zoey Piantanida. Elaine also leaves behind her best friend of over 70 years Susan Morris. Elaine was predeceased by her husband of 41 years Gary Piantanida, her mother Lee B Elliot, her stepfather US Navy Chief Officer Nason Elliot, her father John Madison, and her brother John Madison. A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2026 from 5 pm until the time of the service at 7:30 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Elaine, please visit our floral store.

Bruce J. Osterman, 75, of Holmdel, died on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Bruce was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Virgean and William Osterman. He was raised in Queens, graduating from Christ the King High School. Upon graduating from high school, he went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from Baruch College, where he met his wife. He and his wife married in 1972 and began their family while living in Queens, later moving to Holmdel in 1986, where they have resided since. Bruce worked for Empire Insurance in Manhattan for several years before working for AIG, where he worked until retirement.

Bruce enjoyed playing golf, traveling (most notably Hawaii and Disney), and working on his yard. Most of all, Bruce enjoyed spending time with his family and close friends.

He is predeceased by his parents, and his brother, Wayne Osterman.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Pat Osterman, their daughter, Kelly and her husband Michael LaFrance of Toms River, his grandchildren Ava and Jaxson, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 13 from 2pm – 5pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, September 14 at 10:30AM at the Church of St. Catharine, 108 Middletown Road, Holmdel. Entombment will follow at Holmdel Cemetery & Mausoleum, Holmdel.

In lieu of traditional remembrances, Bruce’s family asks with gratitude that donations in his memory be made to Give Kids the World Village (www.gktw.org), Shriner’s Children (www.shrinerschildrens.org), or the Hawaiian Relief Foundation.

For messages of condolences, or to share a favorite memory of Bruce, please visit his page of tribute at www.HolmdelFuneralHome.com