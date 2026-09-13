Local Obituaries

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At the age of 100, Muriel Margaret Smith Hamilton Scoles, a proud Scot with a love for Broadway musicals, bagpipe music, and completing the Sunday New York Times crossword puzzle entirely in ink, has finished her race and is in the hands of her Lord. Born in Airdrie, Lanarkshire, Scotland, she crossed the Atlantic with her family at just six years old, bringing with her a fierce intellect and a pair of hands that rarely stopped moving. True to her character, she was not easily dissuaded from a held opinion.
She embodied the quiet, resourceful magic of the Greatest Generation. Muriel could open a seemingly empty refrigerator and somehow conjure a delicious dinner for six out of thin air. Her legendary apple pie was a culinary masterpiece that simply cannot be replicated. Her creativity extended far beyond the kitchen; whether she was making fine clothes, knitting, crocheting, doing intricate needlework, or completely reupholstering furniture, she continually used her immense talents to care for her family and friends.
While raising her children, Muriel worked from home as a bookkeeper before becoming a beloved community fixture in Long Branch, New Jersey. She served as a librarian at West End Elementary School and later as Director of the Fine Arts Department at the Long Branch Public Library. To her, books were treasures to be fiercely protected. Her family frequently opened their home freezer only to find water-damaged library books sitting between the frozen vegetables, quietly undergoing Muriel’s specialized preservation treatment.
At the center of her vibrant world was William Scoles, the love of her life who, even before his passing at the age of 95 would always refer to Muriel as “my best girl”. They were married for 69 incredible years—or “70 if you count dating!” as she was always quick to remind everyone. Together, they built a legacy of warmth, laughter, and togetherness. Muriel found her greatest joy in simply spending time with William and their family: playing games, building puzzles, taking walks to the beach, fishing, and endlessly building memories. She loved watching her four children—Denise (Paul), Michele (Brian), Kevin (Karen), and John (Rod)—grow and build lives of their own. She was a deeply involved, fiercely loving Nana to her five grandchildren, Ann (Eric), Drew (Liz), Ethan (Anna), Elizabeth (Dan), and Katie, and she relished every moment with her four great-grandchildren, Clara, Maxwell, Rosalie, and Eleanora.
Muriel leaves behind a legacy of boundless curiosity, deep devotion, and a life beautifully lived.
A memorial gathering will be held on October 16th from 10 am until the time of Celebration of Life service honoring Muriel 11 am at Damiano Funerial Home, 191 Franklin Avenue, Long Branch, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Muriel’s memory to the Long Branch Free Public Library, 328 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Web https://longbranchlib.org/about/support-us/donate/. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Muriel Scoles, please visit our floral store.
Sophia Anest, 96, of Ocean, passed away peacefully on September 10, surrounded by her loving family.
Sophia was born on April 17, 1930, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Presvetera Victoria and Reverend Aristides Palaynes. Sophia and her family moved to Asbury Park, NJ, in 1934. From that moment onward, Sophia was a true Jersey girl.
She was a ﬁxture on the Asbury Park boardwalk as a young girl, selling candied apples and waiting tables at Michael’s Restaurant with her lifelong friends. She was a one-of-a-kind person who left a lasting impression on all who met her.
Sophia had an instinct for problem-solving that came at a pivotal time for her family during WWII. Her father had passed away at a young age, leaving Sophia’s mom widowed, with no means to earn an income. The family then rented out rooms in their home to vacationing Greek families from NYC, who were attracted to the Jersey shore and felt comfortable among their close-knit community in Asbury Park. A teenage Sophia was the one who managed the books, maintained, and helped run the house as an innkeeping business, thus ensuring the family did not lose their beloved home.
She spent her entire life “at the shore.” She attended Asbury Park public schools and graduated from Asbury Park High School in 1948. Sophia was a bright and curious girl, ahead of her time. She earned her BA in education from Montclair State Teachers’ College (now known as Montclair State University), graduating with a major in Social Studies and minoring in English and Elementary Education. Sophia enjoyed a teaching career that spanned 40 years, nearly all of them at Shrewsbury Borough School. She retired in 1994.
Sophia’s commitment to her Greek Orthodox faith began at birth. Her last several decades were spent joyfully, in committed service and volunteerism at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Ocean, NJ.
Her dedication began with the Daughters of Penelope, a charitable organization that supports local and nationwide civic causes. During the course of her 75-year membership, she served three different terms as president and chaired countless fundraisers. Sophia was exceptional at selling raffle tickets for fundraisers. Despite her diminutive stature, all who knew her happily pulled out their checkbooks whenever she approached. Sophia served as the Church Parish Council secretary for a decade and was an active member of St. George Philoptochos. She also ran the St. George Socialites with her dear friend, Ester Crisicos. Together, they planned thrice-annual bus trips and cultural outings to NYC, Atlantic City, Las Vegas, Maine, Tennessee, Vancouver, etc. The trips were eagerly anticipated, fully subscribed, and Sophia was the trip comedienne. Beyond her cherished church trips, Sophia had a zest for international travel with dear friends, journeying around the globe to Europe and more than 20 countries, including Africa, Russia, Egypt, and China, among others.
Sophia had a warm heart and a beautiful smile. She was welcoming to every single person in her presence and always made people laugh. Her strong faith and positive outlook on life were an inspiration and contributed greatly to her longevity. For the past 30 years, and up until her very last days, she attended weekly Wednesday morning social breakfasts at the Blue Swan Diner with her lifelong friends.
Sophia is survived by her two daughters, Pari Harrison (Chris) of Rumson, NJ, and Victoria Anest of Nashville, TN. She was a loving Yia Yia to Alexis Harrison Jones (Michael) of London, UK; Peter Harrison of NY, NY; Soﬁa Ansell of Ocean, NJ; and Luke Ansell of Nashville, TN. She treasured her role as Big Yia Yia to her great-grandchildren, Harrison Jones and Sophia Jones of London, UK. She is also survived by her adored nieces, Diana Fossom and Stacy Hern.
She was predeceased by her parents and her loving brother, Harry Palaynes.
In lieu of ﬂowers, the family welcomes donations in support of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1033 West Park Avenue, Ocean Township, NJ. Donations will support the Sophia Anest Memorial Scholarship and the church’s ongoing ministries.
Visitation will be at 11am – 12noon on Wednesday September 16, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1033 West Park Avenue, Ocean Township, NJ. A service will follow immediately after the visitation concludes. Burial will be in St. George Greek Orthodox Cemetery, Neptune.
Brian A. Unger, 74, a longtime resident of Long Branch, NJ, died peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2026. He was born in Manhattan, lived most of his life in Monmouth County, and spent several years in San Francisco. In his last decade he enjoyed many winters at his surf bungalow in Rincón, Puerto Rico.
Brian’s professional career included positions at PR Newswire, DWJ Television, and Steve Gold, Inc. In 2014, he earned a PhD at City University of New York in English and went on to work as an adjunct instructor. He was also a published author, editing the diaries of notable Buddhist poet Philip Whalen.
Committed to civic responsibility and an environmental activist, Brian worked in many local, state, and national campaigns for the Democratic and Green Parties, and served on the Long Branch City Council. He helped organize for Clean Ocean Action, Surfrider Foundation, and the Surfers Environmental Alliance. He was also an ordained Zen Buddhist priest and helped found the Elberon Zen Circle.
Brian was predeceased by his beloved wife, Janice Hirschorn; his parents, Gilbert and Helen Unger; and brother, Gilbert Unger. He is survived by his children, Alexander Carter Unger, Holly Low, Emma Winter, and Nora Asbury; brother, Alan Unger; sisters, Christine Schefman and Cornelia Blanchard; and grandsons, Carter and Dennis Low.
For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Memorial:
Saturday, October 10, 2026
10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home
236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, NJ 07755
This will be a Zen Buddhist ceremony. All faiths and beliefs are welcome.In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Clean Ocean Action https://cleanoceanaction.org/home/donate or the Fundación Surfrider Rincón.https://rincon.surfrider.org/
Lunch reception to follow Memorial:
Brian’s Farewell Beach Party
Saturday, October 10, 2026
12:30 PM – 4:30 PM
Charley’s Ocean Grille
29 Avenel Blvd, Long Branch, NJ 07740
The Family Requests RSVP for the Reception by 9/30/2026 for guest count.
RSVP/Contact:
Alexander Carter Unger
alexunger84@gmail.com
A paddle out will be planned for 2027
“My dad, Frank Fragale, passed away on December 28th, 2025. He was 97 years old.
We were all together when he passed, holding his hand and listening to the music he loved most. It was an experience that was surprisingly beautiful and tranquil, a profound moment that I will never forget. My dad was intelligent, strong-willed, handsome, charming, and funny. He had super close friends and a loving partner that lasted a lifetime.
In 1904, Frankie’s parents immigrated to America from Prizzi, Sicily, and San Pietro Apostolo, Calabria. They met in Manhattan, got married, and lived in an apartment on 83rd Street and 2nd Avenue. Eventually, they moved down the shore and settled in their new home on Norwood Avenue in Long Branch, NJ. Taking a little bit of Italy with them, they planted fig trees in their backyard and grew grape vines that were twisted through the large wire trellis. Espresso and Sambuca. Sweet memories.
Frankie was a talented athlete who was extremely enthusiastic and passionate about sports. He played football and basketball for Long Branch High School, earning himself a full scholarship. He went on to play in South Carolina. Sad to say, his college career had abruptly ended. His basketball coach called him an ethnic slur, and he was expelled for punching him in the nose. He returned home and worked as a golf caddy, saved money, got married, and started a dry-cleaning business with his brother, Jimmy. Supreme Cleaners on Westwood Avenue across from Tuzzio’s.
Like his brothers, he belonged to the I.A.M.A. and was a member at the Old Orchard Country Club in West Long Branch. My dad loved playing golf more than bears love honey. He’d be the guy standing in a line somewhere, practicing his shadow swings. He was a skilled left-handed golfer who shot in the low 70s.
Lastly, my dad gave big, strong, affectionate hugs, and just before his health quickly declined, we had our last hug. What I find most mind-blowing about life is not knowing when your last “anything” will happen.
Farewell, Daddy. I love you here, there, everywhere. peace, dina xoxoxo
Frank Fragale left behind his beloved partner for almost 50 years, Michele Cox. His children: Joanne Fragale, Patrick Fragale, and Dina Fragale-Tarhan. His grandchildren: Brielle, Patrick Jr., Maggi, Miya, Madison, Reilly, and Jade. His great-grandchildren: Apollo and Oakley. Predeceased were his parents: Pasqualle and Anna Fragale. His brothers: Joe, Jimmy “Hambone”, Peter, Mario “Fuddy” Fragale, and his sister, Sarah Vaccaro. Lastly, his granddaughter, Sonni Ray Fragale-Tarhan.”
~Lovingly submitted by the family
A Graveside Service will be held on Satruday, September 19, 2026 at 11 am at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in West Long Branch. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frank, please visit our floral store.
Gordon Reinold, 85, of Matawan passed away on September 10, 2026. He was born on May 12, 1941, in Brightwaters, New York, to Bernard and Margaret Reinold.
Gordon was a deeply spiritual man who approached life with curiosity, purpose, and an engineer’s instinct for solving problems. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Union College, his Master of Management Services from The Johns Hopkins University, and his Master of Science in Engineering Mechanics from New York University. Gordon went on to build a career as an engineer with AT&T. Among his professional accomplishments, he was the Project Manager in the design of the SCARAB submarine which was used to install the first transatlantic fiber optic cable system.
He and his wife, Hilare Reinold, shared a deep commitment to helping others. Together, they founded the Gennesaret retreat in New Jersey, creating a community where terminally ill patients could step away from the circumstances of their illness and experience fellowship, connection, and dignity. Their work reflected a belief that people should be cared for not simply as patients, but as members of a community.
Following his retirement, Gordon continued that commitment to service. He spent many years with the Monmouth County chapter of St. Vincent de Paul, serving as president, and later became treasurer of the Trenton Diocesan Council of St. Vincent de Paul. He brought the same qualities to his service that he had brought to his professional life: careful planning, dependability, integrity, and an ability to take complicated challenges and break them down into manageable pieces.
Those qualities were familiar to everyone who knew Gordon. He was a hard worker and a meticulous planner who had a remarkable ability to look at a large problem and figure out how to tackle it one piece at a time. Gordon was completely devoted to his family and was prouder of their accomplishments than he was of his own. He also thoroughly enjoyed his annual pilgrimage to the Jersey Shore with his family.
But perhaps no quality was more uniquely Gordon than his love of the pun. He had an extraordinary appreciation for wordplay and was always ready with a perfectly timed, and sometimes gloriously terrible, pun.
One of his classic moments came when his daughter asked one of Gordon’s best friends if he could row her out to the sandbar. Gordon immediately recognized that the situation called for a legal opinion. Without missing a beat, he declared, “You’ve got a momentous decision here: Roe v. Wade.”
It was quintessential Gordon: quick, clever, completely unexpected, and just the right amount of terrible. His family will undoubtedly continue to hear his voice whenever an opportunity for a pun presents itself.
Music was another important part of Gordon’s life. An avid musician, he played for many years with the church folk group at St. Benedict’s, but his love of music extended well beyond the church. He would play for family and friends, bringing people together through music wherever he could. No Reinold get-together was complete without a family singalong. Music gave Gordon another way to connect with people, and it remained an important expression of his creativity, generosity, and joy.
Above all, Gordon was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He is survived by his wife, Hilare; his 9 children, Krista and her husband, Marty; Kira and her husband, Mike; Kevin and his wife, Karen; Erik and his wife, Meghan; Rebecca and her husband, Matt; Stefan and his wife, Vicky; Todd and his wife, Dianne; Andrew and his wife, Sarah; and Sarah and her husband, Mark; and his sister, Elaine Josepson and her husband, Jay.
He is also survived by his 16 grandchildren: Carolena, Signe, James, Tyler, Colin, Lexi, Carissa, Miles, Ben, Avery, Elinor, Jon, Reid, Sabrina, Louisa, and Theo; and 2 great-grandchildren, Norah and Jack.
Gordon leaves behind the memories that cannot be measured: the lessons he taught, the problems he solved, the songs he played, terrible puns, the laughter he created, the people he helped, and the countless moments shared with the family he loved so deeply. His life was one of purpose, service, curiosity, and joy—and his family will carry those gifts with them.
Elaine Lee (Madison) Piantanida, 82, of West Long Branch died September 3, 2026 at JSCC in Eatontown. Born in Neptune, Elaine was raised in Shark River Hills. She graduated from Neptune High School in June of 1962 and was married 3 weeks later on July 8, 1962. They lived most of their lives in West Long Branch.
Known to her grandchildren and eventually everyone as “Nano”, Elaine was a talented seamstress making all their Halloween costumes and for years the BME spring show costumes. She will be remembered as the amazing and selfless mother, grandmother and friend she truly was.
She will be missed by her four children and their families; Gary Piantanida (Sheila), Maria Marquette (Paul), Daniel Piantanida and Lorraine Warren (Craig). She is survived by her 12 grandchildren Nicholas, Tyler, Michele and Antony Piantanida, Carter, Cassidy and Cambrie Marquette, Vanessa and Isabella Piantanida, Kyle Cooley-Webb, Kelsey and Emily Warren. And most recently two great grandchildren Marcel Gilbert and Zoey Piantanida. Elaine also leaves behind her best friend of over 70 years Susan Morris.
Elaine was predeceased by her husband of 41 years Gary Piantanida, her mother Lee B Elliot, her stepfather US Navy Chief Officer Nason Elliot, her father John Madison, and her brother John Madison.
A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2026 from 5 pm until the time of the service at 7:30 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Elaine, please visit our floral store.
Bruce J. Osterman, 75, of Holmdel, died on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
Bruce was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Virgean and William Osterman. He was raised in Queens, graduating from Christ the King High School. Upon graduating from high school, he went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from Baruch College, where he met his wife. He and his wife married in 1972 and began their family while living in Queens, later moving to Holmdel in 1986, where they have resided since. Bruce worked for Empire Insurance in Manhattan for several years before working for AIG, where he worked until retirement.
Bruce enjoyed playing golf, traveling (most notably Hawaii and Disney), and working on his yard. Most of all, Bruce enjoyed spending time with his family and close friends.
He is predeceased by his parents, and his brother, Wayne Osterman.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Pat Osterman, their daughter, Kelly and her husband Michael LaFrance of Toms River, his grandchildren Ava and Jaxson, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 13 from 2pm – 5pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, September 14 at 10:30AM at the Church of St. Catharine, 108 Middletown Road, Holmdel. Entombment will follow at Holmdel Cemetery & Mausoleum, Holmdel.
In lieu of traditional remembrances, Bruce’s family asks with gratitude that donations in his memory be made to Give Kids the World Village (www.gktw.org), Shriner’s Children (www.shrinerschildrens.org), or the Hawaiian Relief Foundation.
For messages of condolences, or to share a favorite memory of Bruce, please visit his page of tribute at www.HolmdelFuneralHome.com
On September 3rd, 2026 Rose Marie Kiesla passed away with loving friends at her side. She was a very spiritual woman and we know she will be pleased to be Home with the God whom she devotedly revered. Most of her life was spent as a teacher and member of the Sisters of The Good Shephard, retiring as an Administrative Assistant position at the Fort Monmouth Army Base.
She was the devoted daughter of Helen and Charles Kiesla born on October 20th, 1934. She is predeceased by her sister Rosalie Rintrona. She left behind a warm and loving family including her brother Ron Kiesla and his wife, Natalie. She also left behind many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. Most importantly, she left behind two wonderful life-long friends who cared for her these many years. Sue Lorenzo and Pat Stephens devoted all their time and effort to care for her on a daily basis throughout her dementia illness. Their love and support cannot be measured and Rose Marie returned their love.
She is in the capable hands of the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue, Long Branch, NJ. There will be a viewing on September 9th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. On September 10th there will be a viewing from 9:00-9:45 a.m. followed by a Mass at 10 a.m. Holy Trinity Church, 408 Prospect Street, Long Branch, NJ, followed by a burial at Glenwood Cemetery. There will be a luncheon and we hope everyone will be able to join the family.
We believe her wish for us would be, to love her God as she so devotedly loved Him.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rose Marie, please visit our floral store.
Mario Joseph Schito, 81, of Aberdeen, went to his eternal rest on Tuesday, September 8.
Mario was born in Newark to the late Jennie and Hugo Schito and was raised in East Orange, where he graduated from East Orange High School. At the age of 18, Mario served his country honorably in the Army. Once he returned home, their love story began. He married the love of his life Lucille and they began their family in Newark, raised them in Hazlet, and moved to Florida for a few years. They eventually returned home to New Jersey, settling in Middletown, where they spent the majority of their years together before making their final move to Aberdeen. Mario and Lucille shared a beautiful, devoted love that was at the heart of their family. They were true partners and best friends, and their love for one another was evident to everyone who knew them. Together, they built a life filled with family, laughter, hard work, and countless memories. Lucille was the love of Mario’s life, and he was hers.
Mario was the owner of a very successful family business, M. Schito Disposal, where he was respected and admired by everyone in the industry. He took great pride in his work and in providing for his family, but his greatest joy was never found in what he owned or accomplished; it was found in the people he loved.
A kind, generous, friendly, and easygoing man, Mario had a way of making everyone feel welcome. He never needed much to be happy. His favorite thing in the world was simply spending time with the people he loved most. Whether gathered around the table, sharing a meal, telling stories, attending his grandchildren’s many activities, watching a game, or simply enjoying one another’s company, Mario was happiest when his family was together.
He was a loving and devoted father who was immensely proud of his children and always there for them. He was also a cherished grandfather who adored his ten grandchildren and treasured every moment he spent with them. His family was his greatest source of happiness, and the love he gave them has shaped them and will remain with them always.
Mario enjoyed playing golf and was a loyal fan of the Giants, Yankees, and New Jersey Devils. He was also an avid and talented cook, and his family will forever remember the comfort and love that went into his famous hot sausage and peppers, meatballs and gravy, lasagna, and his infamous candied sweet potatoes at Thanksgiving. For Mario, cooking was another way of bringing the people he loved together.
A devout Catholic, Mario was a longtime parishioner of St. Leo the Great, where devotion to God and his faith remained an important part of his life.
Mario was predeceased by his beloved wife, Lucille, and his parents, Jennie and Hugo Schito. Though their time apart was painful, their love was enduring, and he now rests peacefully with the woman he loved so deeply.
Mario is survived by his three children, Mario Jr. and his wife, Denise Schito, of Freehold; Lisa and her husband, Michael Vitale, of Middletown; and Toni and her husband, Larry Liskiewicz, of Long Valley; his ten grandchildren, Giovanna, Marina, Alexandra, Isabella, Brianna, Christina, Madison, Michael, Brooke, and Claire; and many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.
Mario leaves behind a beautiful legacy of love, kindness, generosity, and family. He will be remembered not only for the life he lived, but for the way he made the people around him feel: loved, welcomed, and cared for. His greatest gift was his heart, and he gave it freely to his family and to all those fortunate enough to know him.
He will be deeply missed, lovingly remembered, and forever cherished by the family he loved more than anything.
Visitation was 13, at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel.
In lieu of traditional remembrances, Mario’s family asks with gratitude that donations in his memory be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering (www.mskcc.org)
For messages of condolences, or to share a favorite memory of Mario, please visit his page of tribute at www.HolmdelFuneralHome.com
Marie Elena Tarantolo Sorrentino, 96, of West Long Branch, died peacefully on September 1, 2026 in her home surrounded by loved ones.
Marie was born and raised in Long Branch, NJ. She graduated Long Branch High School and Packard Junior College in New York, was employed as a stenographer at Signal Corps Engineering Laboratories at Fort Monmouth and held secretarial positions at Coast Hardware and EAI. She is best remembered for her twenty-eight years working in the front office of the Frank Antonides School in West Long Branch—acknowledged with a WLB Borough Council Recognition Award for her dedicated service to the children of the borough on the occasion of her retirement in 2004.
Known affectionately by many as “Pete”, Marie was a mean ball player in her day, nicknamed (by her Uncle Ed) after American pro-outfielder and coach Harold Patrick “Pistol Pete” Reiser.
Marie married Frank Sorrentino and raised their family in West Long Branch. She was active in local senior organizations, WLB Friends of the Library, and the WLB Community Center which celebrated her as “Lady of the Year” in 1996. She was a voracious reader, enjoyed musical artists from Sarah Vaughan to Bruce Springsteen, was an avid fan of Broadway musicals and the New York Yankees and Knicks, and loved animals. She was a parishioner of Saint Jerome R.C. Church of Our Lady of Hope Parish.
Marie was predeceased by her parents, Joseph Tarantolo and Mary Orlando; her husband of forty-four years, WLB Mayor Frank “Clint” Sorrentino; and her sister Giovanna “Bonnie” O’Rourke. She is survived by her children: Judy and her husband Michael Strollo, Toms River; Steven Sorrentino, New York City; Michael and his wife Donna Sorrentino, Deal; and John Sorrentino, New York City; her siblings and their spouses: Robert and Eleanor Tarantolo, Ocean; Gerald and Patricia Tarantolo, Eatontown; Thomas O’Rourke, Ocean Township; and Joseph Tarantolo and Elissa Feldman, Washington, DC; her grandchildren and their spouses: Jaime Strollo and Glen Bingham, Christen Strollo and Ted Gordon, Nichole Eden-Marro and Michael Marro, and Sierra and Jose Montealegre; great-grandchildren: Olive Strollo Gordon, Ruby Bingham, and Marco Montealegre; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends; her devoted live-in caregiver and friend, Judith “Jess” Brown; and her beloved feline companion, Boots.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2026 from 4-8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. Funeral Saturday 9:30 am at the funeral home followed by a 10:30 am Mass at St. Jerome Church in West Long Branch. Interment will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in West Long Branch. Anyone who would like to make a donation in Marie’s memory, the family suggests Visiting Nurse Association Health Group, 3600 Route 66, 4th Floor, Neptune NJ 07753 Web: https://vnahg.org/memorial-gifts-and-gifts-in-honor/, Interfaith Neighbors, 810 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712 (Meals on Wheels in Memo section of check) Web: https://interfaithneighbors.org/nutrition-meals-on-wheels/ or the Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown NJ 07724 Web: https://monmouthcountyspca.org/. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marie Tarantolo Sorrentino, please visit our floral store.
George William Bennett, known to family and friends as George, passed away on August 18, 2026 in Long Branch, New Jersey, after a short illness. He was 78 years old.
Born in Long Branch, George was a lifelong Monmouth County resident whose life was marked by hard work and generosity. He grew up in the community he would later help serve, and he was a proud graduate of Long Branch High School. The values he carried throughout his life were rooted in the place he called home, and he remained connected to Long Branch in both his personal and professional life.
George spent the bulk of his career leading maintenance at Bendix, later known as Allied Signal and Honeywell in Eatontown. He was respected for his skill, reliability, and practical knowledge, and he took great pride in a job well done. Before retirement, he also worked with the City of Long Branch.
He was especially talented in construction and took great satisfaction in building and improving things with his own hands. Over the years, he made improvements to his home, always finding ways to make it feel and look more comfortable, attractive, and welcoming. A work project provided a memorable example of his talent—he built a tiki bar from scratch, reflecting both his craftsmanship and his creativity.
George also had a green thumb and a deep appreciation for the beauty of growing things. His plants flourished under his care, becoming large and strong and adding color and life to his property. He tended his garden with patience and pride, and it rewarded him with abundant harvests of tomatoes, zucchini, figs, and more. Much of what he grew was enjoyed by family, friends, and neighbors, and his garden became another way in which he shared his generosity.
George was fiercely devoted to his wife of 40 years, Rita D. Bennett, who passed away 13 months ago. He also was predeceased by his parents, George B. Bennett and Doris F. Bennett. He is survived by many cousins, friends, and neighbors, all of whom will remember him with affection and respect.
George will be remembered as a hardworking, capable, and kind man. His legacy lives on in the home he built up, the community he served, and the many people whose lives were brightened by his presence. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.
The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of George, please visit damiano floral store.