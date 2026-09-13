Monmouth Regional Falcons Flying High in 2026

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

The latest opponent to fall victim to the Monmouth Regional Falcons football team are the Hawks of Manchester Township. Friday night, September 11, was senior night in Tinton Falls where they hosted the Hawks in a Shore Conference D North battle. Well, it wasn’t much of a fight as the Falcons flew away with a 44-6 victory.

With that win, Monmouth Regional is 3-0 on the season and tied with Barnegat for the divisional lead. The Falcons have outscored their 2026 opponents 105-27 so far. The next two opponents for Monmouth Regional are Long Branch, who has been outscored 79-51 and Asbury Park who have been outscored 107-6. The last time Monmouth Regional started a season like this was back in 2017, they won their first five games and finished with a 7-4 record.

Against Manchester Township, Monmouth Regional scored double digits in every quarter except the fourth. That was because the NJSIAA mercy rule of a running clock went into effect in the third quarter once the Falcons had a 33 point advantage. Against Manchester Township, Monmouth Regional scored double digits in every quarter except the fourth. That was because the NJSIAA mercy rule of a running clock went into effect in the third quarter once the Falcons had a 33 point advantage.

With all the good that Monmouth Regional accomplished in the game, they had two areas which Dan Wendel, head coach, will be addressing. The first was in the opening quarter, where Monmouth Regional had a 17-0 lead, and connected on a 66-yard touchdown reception. However, Monmouth Regional was called for a penalty which nullified the score. This was the second week in a row where they had a big play called back on a penalty.

Penalties were the reason that Manchester Township was able to score their only points in the game. With less than two minutes in the first half, the Falcons had two personal fouls, unsportsmanlike conduct calls, which gives the opponent 15 yards on each call. The Hawks used those extra 30 yards and were able to score with a second and goal at the Falcons five-yard line. They missed the extra point.

The good news is that Monmouth Regional had 294 rushing yards and 93 passing yards. Brandon Thompson had eight carries for 105 yards. His longest run was 46 yards, and he had two touchdowns. Conall Hicks ran the ball 12 times for 93 yards and one touchdown. His longest run was 40 yards. Ryan Corwin had five rushes for 53 yards and completed five of 12 passes for 93 yards with two touchdowns.

Also scoring in the win for the Falcons were Liam Faulkner, Lucas Rac, and Donovan Hicks. Salvatore Bruno made all five extra point kicks and also nailed a 22-yard field goal in the win.

Defensively, Monmouth Regional was led by Matthew Baffige. He had four tackles, assisted on two others and had one for a loss. In fact, the Falcons defense had a total of 12 tackles resulting in loss yardage for Manchester Township.

“I’m proud of the way they showed up for each other. Our team has done a good job in all three phases to complement each other,” said Wendel. Monmouth Regional has 13 seniors on its roster. “It was a great night to honor our seniors who have done so much for our program and trusted the process to continue to get better.”

Up next for the Falcons are the Green Wave of Long Branch on Friday night, September 18, with a 6:00 p.m. kickoff. Since 2010, Monmouth Regional has faced the Green Wave four times and have lost all four games. In fact, Long Branch shut out the Falcons 24-0 in 2013, 27-0 in 2012, 42-0 in 2011 and beat them 42-21 in 2010.