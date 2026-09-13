Ocean Dominates Red Bank Regional 34-0

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Thursday night, September 10, the Spartans of Ocean Township hosted the Bucs of Red Bank Regional in a pivotal Shore Conference C North divisional matchup. From the opening kickoff, it was apparent that the Spartans were very prepared for the game as they shut out Red Bank Regional 34-0.

The first quarter, Ocean moved the ball with ease. Their scoring drive ended with a one-yard touchdown run by sophomore Braylin Thompson. The extra point was kicked by junior Aidan Zacharcyzk. Spartans took a 7-0 lead into the second quarter.

Ocean had their best offensive quarter closing out the first half. They scored 17 unanswered points. The first was a 33-yard run by senior quarter Jake Garrett. He ran over defenders and made some great cuts avoiding tackles. Zacharcyzk was good on the extra point.

In the middle of the second quarter, Ocean had a fourth and long. Chad King, head coach of the Spartans, sent Zacharcyzk to attempt a field goal. It was a 46-yard attempt, which he nailed with extra yards to spare. “It was only the second field goal I ever attempted,” said Zacharcyzk. He added that the longest he kicked in practice was 55 yards.

Closing out the second quarter, senior Justin Farina caught a 38-yard pass from Garrett. Zacharcyzk was perfect on the extra point and the Spartans took a 24-0 lead into the break. The third quarter was scoreless.

Early in the fourth quarter, Zacharcyzk was called on again for a 36-yard field goal. And just like his previous kicks, it was perfect. The last touchdown of the game was by Thompson on a 5-yard run. And the extra point by Zacharcyzk was good, and he had 10 of the team’s 34 points.

“It was a great team victory. The goal is to improve each week in all three phases of the game,” said King. Ocean started the season with a 21-0 loss to Jackson Township, then they beat Colts Neck 36-20 and now shut out Red Bank Regional 34-0. “The win over Red Bank Regional our special teams and defense were huge.”

King pointed out that Zacharcyzk who not only kicks extra points and field goals, but punts. “He was able to place a punt inside the five-yard line. He was 4-4 on extra points and the 47 and 36 yard field goals were huge and he had three touchbacks on kickoffs,” King said.

Garrett was 4-for-6 with 68 passing yards, one touchdown and had one interception. On the ground the Spartans were led by Garrett who had nine rushes for 85 yards and one touchdown. Thompson ran the ball 13 times for 79 yards and two touchdowns. Farina had three runs for 29 yards, Jake Volek had two carries for 27 yards and Marcus Canavan had one rush for 16 yards.

“The offense was rolling behind our offensive line. TJ Nevins, Caplan Luciano, Larkin Jose and Aamir Byrd did a great job all night,” King said. The coach added that anytime a defense can pitch a shutout is also a great team boost.

Something that the officials working the game noted is that every time Red Bank Regional would get into an offensive position, King would yell out to the defense was play the Bucs were running. And the coach was right all night long. One official noted that King must have reviewed hours of game films to pick up on all the Red Bank Regional formations. King, who is in his third year as the Spartans head coach, is a defensive specialist and it’s showing this season.

Ocean will host Marlboro on Friday, September 18, with a 7:00 p.m. start. Currently, Marlboro is on top of the C North division followed by Ocean, Raritan, Howell, Neptune and Red Bank Regional.