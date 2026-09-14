Jordan and O’Neill Receive National Awards

September 12, the International Stop The Violence Alliance, Inc., hosted the America’s 250 Years of Independence Celebration Gala. Over 400 were in attendance from all over the United States and as far away as Poland and Ukraine.

The evening was also marked by award presentations to law enforcement officers, school safety experts, veterans and elected officials. Monmouth County was represented by Louis Jordan, retired law enforcement officer and current director of security for the Asbury Park Public Schools, and Walter J. O’Neill, Jr., also a retired police officer and current school safety specialist and security manager for the Long Branch Public Schools. They were presented the America’s 250 Outstanding School Safety Professional Award.

Presenting the awards to Jordan and O’Neill were Colonel Geoffrey Noble, current Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police and Acting Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police Jeanne Hengemuhle. She retired from the State Police as a Lieutenant Colonel in 2024 after 26 years of exemplary service. Governor Mikie Sherrill appointed Hengemuhle as acting superintendent in February 2026.

“I was honored to be in a room filled with so many dedicated law enforcement officers and first responders. Hearing their stories was very inspiring,” said O’Neill. For the past 24 years he has held several different roles for the LBPS. “I have to thank Joseph M. Ferraina who was the superintendent who hired me, and Dr. Michael Salvatore the superintendent who entrusted me with the school safety specialist, a position that is mandated by law, and my current superintendent Francisco Rodriguez for giving me the tools and team we have in Long Branch.”

Jordan, who has been with the Asbury Park Schools for the past 14 years will be retiring at the end of the month. “I was very impressed with Dr. Sescily R. Coney, Esq., President and Director of the International Stop The Violence Alliance, Inc., and what she and her organization have accomplished since 1991,” said Jordan. In November, Jordan will become chief of security for the Asbury Park Housing Authority.

Dr. Coney is one of the biggest voices in the country on civil rights, discrimination, and has worked with powerful leaders like Jesse Jackson and Rosa Parks. “Hate has no place in New Jersey, or any city in America. We all have to live in a diverse society. We all need to accept it and learn from it; we need to teach that loving each other is okay. We need to teach our youth how to deal with violence, that it is not cowardly to step back,” said Coney.

“Receiving this award tonight with Lou, is something very special. Ten years ago, he and I started the Monmouth County School Security Professionals Association. Our county is very fortunate as we have some of the leaders in school security state wide, and for Lou and I to be selected to represent Monmouth County is truly humbling,” said O’Neill.