Table Tuesday and tax help at Long Branch Library

On Tuesday, March 28 from 3:30-4:30 p.m, the Long Branch Library will present “Tablet Tuesday,” a free program to help you learn about your mobile devices and explain how to borrow free eBooks and audiobooks from the library.

There is no cost, but registration is required.

Bring your device to the Technology Center at the Main Library on the last Tuesday of each month to learn how to download free eBooks and audiobooks on your tablets, smartphones and computers.

Your devices should be charged and ready to use, but please bring all cords and chargers. To download the free required applications, you will need your usernames and passwords for your Apple, Amazon and/or Google Play accounts. If you do not have these accounts, the library can help you register.

Also, you can learn how to use Zinio, the Long Branch Library’s free digital magazine service, to download and read new, full-color current magazines on your portable devices.

Hoopla is also available, for free streaming of videos and movies, and for downloading books and comics.

Do you need some help learning the ins and outs of using apps? The staff can help you figure out how to use a smartphone or tablet. Other assistance may be offered at the library’s discretion.

Free audiobooks and eBooks are borrowed through eLibraryNJ and you must have a valid Long Branch library card to participate. Long Branch residents can get a free library card with proof of residency. A subscription card is also available for $20 per year.

Registration is required for your 30-minute technology session. Please call Lisa Kelly at 732-222-3900, Ext. 2350 to make an appointment.

Free tax prep

It’s that time of year again, and once again the library is offering free assistance to those preparing their tax returns. From now until April 15 the library will host free tax preparation by certified tax volunteers.

This service is first come, first served, so arrive early and sign-in at the Adult Services desk on the lower level to receive your number, which holds your place in line for the tax preparers. If you are not present when your number is called, you will receive a new number and be placed at the end of the line.

When the maximum number of daily appointments has been reached, the library reserves the right to cut-off additional registrations at that time and you will have to return another day.

Come prepared with all the necessary information to ensure you receive the best, and quickest, service possible. You do not need to be a Long Branch resident to use this service.

Please bring: A copy of last year’s return, Social Security numbers for all tax payers and dependents, final brokerage statements if applicable, all W-2 and 1099 forms showing income, the total amount of property tax paid last year and the amount of mortgage interest paid, any tax booklets mailed to your home and any unemployment vouchers.

You may also need some of this additional information: total medical expenses last year, statement of insurance coverage, total spent on college tuition, total spent on childcare (the name and Tax ID number of the provider), total alimony, and any charitable donations.

Please call 732-222-3900, ext. 2290 or visit www.longbranchlib.org for more information about this and all of the library’s programs and services.

If you are filing electronic tax returns, help is available Tue., noon-5 p.m.; Wed. and Thur., 1-6 p.m.; and Sat., 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

If you are filing paper tax returns, the schedule is Tue., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Wed., noon-5 p.m.; Thur., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Fri., 2-4 p.m., and Sat., noon-2 p.m. The library will be closed Fri., April 14.