Cardboard Box City: funds for family homelessness

Tinton Falls — Family Promise of Monmouth County invites you to their Eighth Annual Cardboard Box City Fundraiser, to help raise awareness about family homelessness in Monmouth County.

The Cardboard Box City “Friend” and “Fund” raiser will start on Friday, September 15 at 5 p.m. until Saturday, September 16, rain or shine, at Monmouth Church of Christ located at 312 Hance Avenue.

Families, youth groups, scouting troops, schools, corporations, and small businesses often take part.

Participants in Cardboard Box City raise a minimum of $100 in pledges and contributions, and sleep overnight in a cardboard box “home” as a resident of Cardboard Box City.

Family Promise will award prizes for participants who raise the most money and present the most creative dwelling.

Family Promise of Monmouth County provides food, shelter and services to homeless families in Monmouth County in cooperation with a network of interfaith congregations, while advocating innovative solutions to chronic homelessness.

For more information, visit familypromisemc.org under “Events.”