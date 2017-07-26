Police: man seen shoplifting twice in one day

Ocean Township — An Asbury Park man was arrested and charged with shoplifting twice in one day, at the same mall, and charged with other shoplifting accounts as well.

The Ocean Township Police Department reports that on July 21,detectives were in the area of the Seaview Square Mall on an unrelated investigation when they received a phone call from

Loss Prevention about suspicious activity inside of Target. Detectives learned that suspect, later identified as Michael Upshar, 52, of Asbury Park, was shoplifting, and were able to apprehend him outside the store.

Upshar was charged with that shoplifting and for another that he had previously committed on July 3. He was released on a criminal summons pending a future court appearance.

Upon his release, Upshar traveled back to the area of the Seaview Square mall on his bicycle. Detectives Michael Legg and Jesse Orbach were still in the area and observed Upshar enter

Sears. The Sears Loss Prevention Office was notified of his actions earlier in the day and he was again observed shoplifting merchandise. He was apprehended a second time and charged with shoplifting.

After a follow up investigation, police say Upshar was identified and charged with an additional five counts of shoplifting from earlier in the week. He was transported to the county jail pending his initial court appearance.

Officers involved in the case included Detectives Legg and Orbach, and Michael Melody along with Detective Sergeants Gregory Tongring and Patrick Martin.