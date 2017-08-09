Police seek info on man who harassed jogger

Ocean Township — Police are investigating a case where a man harassed a female jogger.

According to the Ocean Township Police Department, on July 24, at 5:22 p.m. police responded to Louis Weltz Park on West Park Ave. in reference to a suspicious man.

A female victim reported that a man approached her as she was preparing to jog on a trail and asked her if she wanted to make some money.

He then asked the victim to watch him perform a sex act in exchange for the cash. The victim was startled by what the man had said and ran away from him, subsequently contacting the police.

The man fled the area when officers arrived and was last seen running north towards the woods.

Further investigation by Detective Jesse Orbach revealed a description of the accused as a white male in his 20’s, skinny build wearing a long-sleeve red Rutgers shirt and a baseball hat.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives attempt to locate and identify the unknown suspicious male.

Officers involved in the case include Police Officer Kevin Donohoe, Glennis Polanco, Detectives Jesse Orbach, Greg Martone and Detective Sergeant Patrick Martin.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Ocean Township Police Dept. at 732-531-1800 or the detectives at 732-531-1428.