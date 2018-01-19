Shore wrestlers Maida and Klemser claim titles at Buc Classic

By Skip Pierc Last week the Bucs of Red Bank Regional were in West Long Branch to play the Blue Devils of Shore Regional in a Class A Central basketball game. Shore took the 52-46 victory and improved to 3-3 in the division and 5-5 overall.

Maida is a freshman and as such was an unknown quantity at the start of the 2017-2018 campaign. However, he promptly lost his novice status with championships at two major competitions earlier in the season, the Pine Barrens Tournament on December 16 and the Holmdel Holiday Tournament on December 27.

Those credentials along with a 15-1 record earned him the top seed of the 106 pound weight class. Maida justified the seeding with two shortened matches in his trek to the winner’s podium. He recorded the quickest pin of the tournament in the semifinal round, dispatching South Brunswick’s Matt Klimkiewicz in just 19 seconds. In the final he shutout Peter Berlin of Manasquan to a 17-0 tally, leading to the match being halted at 3:58, on a technical fall.

Wrestling at 113 Matt Klemser also came in as the number one seed. The junior posted a pair of pins to claim the title starting with a stoppage of Keansburg’s Gavyn Read at 4:42 in the semifinal. In the final he pinned Tucker Cochrane of Red Bank Regional at 1:53. The win over Cochrane was career victory number 69 for Klemser, keeping him on pace to ultimately reach the 100 win milestone. Earlier this season he captured the 113-pound championship at the Pine Barrens Tournament.

Brad Smuro (120) and Jarrett Weir (145) took home silver medals. Bronze medals went to Al DeSantis (126) and Michael McGhee (138). Shore finished second in team scoring with 139.5 points to South Brunswick (163.5).