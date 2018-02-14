Al Gore ‘Climate Change College’ graduates speak

Pat and Steve Miller, graduates of Al Gore’s training program on climate change, will provide recent examples of problems caused by climate change, steps that are being taken to counter these problems, and why the future still looks hopeful, in a talk at 6 p.m, Monday, Feb. 26 at Brookdale Community College, Lincroft.

They also will discuss the roll-out of the Sierra Club’s “Ready for 100” campaign to control climate change.

Pat and Steve were trained as climate reality leaders last year in a three-day training program given personally by Al Gore. They are both retired Bell Labs engineers. Pat Miller is co-president of the Northern Monmouth County Branch of AAUW and Steve Miller is climate chair for the Jersey Shore (Monmouth) Sierra Club .

The ”Science Monday” talks, sponsored by BCC and the Jersey Shore Sierra Club, are open to the general public, the BCC Environmental Club and students, and other environmental organizations. The lectures are hosted by BCC’s Environmental Club to inform students and the community on the science that supports the importance of strong environmental protections.

A pizza and subs buffet begins at 6 p.m. in Warner Student Life Center (SLC) Twin Lights Rooms I and II, and the meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.