Gulls edge Devils 38-22 to win sectional title

|By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr Photos by Sportshotswlb.com
|By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr
|The Blue Devils wrestling squad entered the 2018 NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 1 tournament as the two seed. On Friday night they were in Point Pleasant Beach to face the top seed Garnet Gulls for the sectional title, but unfortunately for the Devils they lost 38-22.
|Following are the match results from the sectional finals.
|126 pounds, Al DeSantis (SR) major 16-6 decision over Riley Simon (PB)
|132 pounds, Shore Regional forfeited to Pt. Beach
|138 pounds, Michael McGhee (SR) beat Jesse Bowers (PB) 5-2
|145 pounds, Jarrett Weir (SR) beat Jude Lovgren 5-4
|152 pounds, Jimmy Sherlock (PB) pinned Gabe Pesh (SR) at 3:42
|160 pounds, Jason Sherlock (PB) beat Ian Smith (SR) 2-0
|170 pounds, Jared Hoeler (PB) had a 19-3 technical fall win over Cade Torres (SR)
|182 pounds, Vincent Storino (PB) pinned Brendon Denovaes (SR) at 5:31
|195 pounds, Liam Buday (PB) beat Taylor Sosa (SR) 3-2 in UTB
|220 pounds Santino Giampa (PB) beat Michael Rosati (SR) 3-2
|285 pounds, Antonio Lipari (PB) beat Balint Bognar (SR) 3-2
|106 pounds, Jack Maida (SR) won by forfeit
|113 pounds, Will Jarvis (PB) beat Matt Klemser (SR) 4-3
|120 pounds, Brad Smuro (SR) pinned Mike Duffy (PB) at 5:26
|Shore Regional had a very impressive 52-18 semifinal win over sixth seed Maple Shade. Here are those match results from February 7.
|106 pounds Jack Maida (SR) pinned John Galloway (MS) at 5:19
|113 pounds Matt Klemser (SR) by forfeit
|120 pounds Brad Smuro (SR) pinned Roger Hof (MS) at 2:24
|126 pounds Brayden Milller (MS) by forfeit
|132 pounds Al Desantis (SR) major 10-1 decision over Max Ormsby (MS)
|138 pounds Michael McGhee (SR) beat CJ Thompson (MS) 8-3
|145 pounds Jake Ormsby (MS) beat Gabe Pesh (SR) 5-1
|152 pounds Jarrett Weir (SR) pinned Anthony Veneri (MS) at 3:52
|160 pounds Ian Smith (SR) beat Jamar Scott (MS) 2-1
|170 pounds Alex Herrmann (MS) beat Cade Torres (SR) 8-1
|182 pounds Taylor Sousa (SR) pinned Mike Sabo (MS) at 1:31
|195 pounds Michael Rosati (SR) by forfeit
|220 pounds John Stanton (MS) pinned Joe Graci (SR) at 1:26
|285 pounds Balint Bognar (SR) by forfeit
|The opening quarterfinals of the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 1 tournament had the Blue Devils hosting and beating seventh seed Riverside 66-12. Following are those results from February 5.
|106 pounds, Jack Maida (SR) by forfeit
|113 pounds, Ross Dougherty (SR) by forfeit
|120 pounds, Matt Klemser (SR) pinned Ian Horn (R) at 1:01
|126 pounds, Brad Smuro (SR) pinned Louis Vasquez (R) at 2:17
|132 pounds, Al Desantis (SR) pinned Timmy Damico (R) at 1:09
|138 pounds, Michael McGhee (SR) pinned Alex Tolbert (R) at 5:45
|145 pounds, Gabe Pesh (SR) pinned Richie Stoerr (R) at 1:20
|152 pounds, Jarrett Weir (SR) pinned Kevin Tosta (R) at 3:46
|160 pounds, James Frith (R) beat Ian Smith (SR) 7-2
|170 pounds, Chuck Bluhm (R) pinned Brendon Denovaes (SR) at 2:12
|182 pounds, Cade Torres (SR) pinned Jenson Arias (R) at 0:52
|195 pounds ,Michael Rosati (SR) pinned Ariel Carreno (R) at 2:23
|220 pounds, Taylor Sousa (SR) pinned Gavin Otto (R) at 0:42
|285 pounds, Johnny Delima (R) beat Balint Bognar (SR) 1-0