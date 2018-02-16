Tisony wrestles Spartans into state finals

One of the smallest, lightest wrestlers on the Ocean Township squad had the entire weight of his team, season and history of the program on his shoulders last Wednesday night. Going into the final match at 113 pounds, both Ocean and Rahway were dead even at 28 points in the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 3 semifinals.

You couldn’t tell by looking at Tisony that he had so much weight on his frame, as the junior had an ice cold demur and a determined stare in his eyes. And it paid off as he took the 15-0 technical fall victory at 5:05 giving the number two seed Ocean a 33-28 win over Rahway, the six seed, who upset the third seed Hopewell Valley in the quarterfinals.