Tisony wrestles Spartans into state finals

|By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr
|One of the smallest, lightest wrestlers on the Ocean Township squad had the entire weight of his team, season and history of the program on his shoulders last Wednesday night. Going into the final match at 113 pounds, both Ocean and Rahway were dead even at 28 points in the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 3 semifinals.
|You couldn’t tell by looking at Tisony that he had so much weight on his frame, as the junior had an ice cold demur and a determined stare in his eyes. And it paid off as he took the 15-0 technical fall victory at 5:05 giving the number two seed Ocean a 33-28 win over Rahway, the six seed, who upset the third seed Hopewell Valley in the quarterfinals.
|Here is the match results of the semifinals against Rahway.
|120 pounds, Chris Dalmau (R) beat Adam Manzo (LB) 7-3
|126 pounds, Jack Nies (OT) pinned Corey Boss at 5:14
|132 pounds, Alex Poniros (OT) pinned Antonio Dalmau at 2:21
|138 pounds, Saif Ali (OT) beat Antonio Santoni 6-2
|145 pounds, Jake Benner (OT) pinned Ecclesiaste Saint Fleur at 0:23
|152 pounds, Rhis Royster (R) pinned Jaron Gordon (OT) at 1:04
|160 pounds, Jason Winters (R) pinned Emerson Derose at 3:15
|170 pounds, Anthony Esposito (OT) beat Sam Doroelan 8-6
|182 pounds, Emilio Cordova (R) major decision 14-3 over Ryan Moran (OT)
|195 pounds, Shimei Page (R) beat Dino Poniros (OT) 10-3
|220 pounds, Joshua Darisme (R) beat Christian Wilson 7-1
|285 pounds, Valdamir Lee (R) beat John Teresi (OT) 5-3
|106 pounds, Demetri Poniros (OT) major decision 8-0 over Manongsong Randolph
|113 pounds, William Tisony (OT) technical fall win 15-0 over Kaelan Francois at 5:05
|In the opening quarter round of the tournament Ocean hosted seventh seed Somerville and beat them 45-21, here are those results.
|138 pounds, Saif Ali (OT) beat Gian Mena 6-5
|145 pounds, Dereck Benitez (OT) pinned Christian Neves at 2:30
|152 pounds, Jake Benner (OT) technical fall 15-0 win over Brendan Aldrich at 4:09
|160 pounds, Anthony Esposito (OT) technical fall 16-1 win over Will McIntyre at 5:55
|170 pounds, Jordan Malanga (S) beat Ryan Moran (OT) 10-5
|182 pounds, Andrew Diodato (S) pinned Brandon Tracey (OT) 2:09
|195 pounds, Hamza Akel (S) beat Dino Poniros (OT) 14-9
|220 pounds, Christian Wilson (OT) pinned Jacob Dabrowski at 4:42
|285 pounds Jacob Pidgeon (S) pinned Joseph Teresi (OT) at 2:42
|106 pounds, Demetri Poniros (OT) major decision 12-2 over Tanner Donato
|113 pounds, William Tisony (OT) major decision 8-0 over Nick Chabrak
|126 pounds Jack Nies (OT) pinned Jayson Rosales at 1:25
|132 pounds, Alex Poniros (OT) pinned Matthew Patella at 3:30
|Ocean Township at the top seed South Plainfield for the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 3 finals lost 54-6. The only Spartan winning was Tisony at 113 pounds with a pin.
