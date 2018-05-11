Bartlett leads Spartans in opening round

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr

Ocean Township High School the fifth seed in the Shore Conference Tournament for girl’s lacrosse hosted the twelfth Southern Regional High School on May 5, in the opening round of competition.

Morgan Bartlett, junior at Ocean, had a great afternoon. She scooped up seven ground balls, scored six goals and had five assists for a total of 11 points as the Spartans dominated the game winning 14-3. During the first half they had a 6-2 advantage and added eight goals in the second half and only allowed one to be scored on them.

Bartlett also controlled four draws during the game. Teammate Ellie Martel had six ground balls, controlled five draws, and scored two goals for the Spartans. Also have a good afternoon was Taylor Herr, who scored three times, had three assists, won one draw and had three ground balls.

Also getting goals in the victory was Kenna McGovern, Margaret Mulvaney and Elise Wanner. Assisting on goals were Kate Mostow and Jamie Richter. In the goal for the Spartans was Shannon Ross who made five saves.

It was a total team effort as Ocean now will advance to the round of eight. They will travel to Colts Neck and face the fourth seed, who advanced with a 15-5 win over Brick Memorial, the 13 seed to open their tournament.

In the B North Division of the Shore Conference the Spartans are currently in third place with a 10-4 record. On top is Red Bank Catholic with a perfect 14-0 mark. In second is Manasquan at 10-2. Following Ocean in fourth is Red Bank Regional 7-5, Wall 5-7, Middletown South 3-10, Monmouth Regional 2-11 and Long Branch 0-12.