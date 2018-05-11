Devils topple Spartans 11-6

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr, photos by Sportshotswlb.com

Last Wednesday the Blue Devils of Shore Regional hosted the Spartans of Ocean Township in a Shore Conference B North boys lacrosse game, winning 11-6.

Shore is currently in second place within the division at 5-1 and 13-2 overall. Of the nine teams in the B North the Spartans are sitting in fourth at 4-3 and 9-4 overall.

For one Blue Devil it was a career game as Jack McCrae earned his 100th career point with two goals and one assist.

Shore had taken a 2-0 lead in the first quarter and led 6-1 at the halftime break. In the second half both squads added five goals to their totals.

Leading the Devils in goals was Jake Turner with four. He also had two assists and three ground balls. Ryan Morris finished with two goals, Gil Goldsmith had one goal and four assists and five ground balls, while Justin Murphy had one goal and two ground balls.

Matt O’Donnell had 21 faces offs with the Spartans and won 17 of them. In the goal for the Blue Devils was Scott Sirianni who made five saves.

Mike Nies scored three goals for the Spartans and had two ground balls in the loss. Getting one goal each for Ocean was Mike Huelster, Holden Lowe, and Alexander Roebuck. Rusty Todd and Lowe each had an assist. Garrett Schwab was in the goal and made six saves.

Both teams qualified for the Shore Conference tournament. The Blue Devils received the number eight seed and beat the nine seed Hornets of Holmdel 12-8. In the quarterfinals the Devils will play top seed Christian Brothers Academy.

Ocean entered the tournament as the 11 seed and upset sixth seed Middletown South 7-2 in the opening round. Their quarterfinal opponent is Southern Regional, the third seed.