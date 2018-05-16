Norman Mailer plaque dedication

Long Branch — The Long Branch Historical Association, Long Branch Arts Council, Long Branch Public Library and the and the Norman Mailer Society invite everyone to the dedication of a plaque to honor the late author on Tuesday May 22 at 7 p.m. at the Corner of South Bath Ave. and the boardwalk.

It will be followed by a reception at the Long Branch Main Library at 328 Broadway. The event is free, open to the public, and refreshments will be served.

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Norman Mailer was born on January 31, 1923, in Long Branch. His father, Isaac Barnett “Barney” Mailer was a South-African Jewish émigré, and his mother, Fanny Schneider, was a Long Branch native. Norman’s maternal grandfather Chaim Schneider owned one of Long Branch’s first kosher butcher stores and was a founding member of Long Branch’s orthodox Congregation Brothers of Israel.

His sister, Barbara and other family members will be at the reception to answer questions. The plaque will be placed at the site of the Scarboro Hotel which Mailer’s maternal Aunt Beck Shapiro and her husband owned. It catered to a predominately Jewish cliental and was where Mailer stayed each summer and where he wrote his first published work.