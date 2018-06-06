SkimBash 2018 brings the stoke to Sea Bright

Sea Bright — One reason why Sea Bright is considered an East Coast hotspot for skimboarding is the annual SkimBash contest. This year’s premier Professional/Amateur skimboarding contest takes place June 23-24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Sea Bright Municipal Beach, rain or shine.
SkimBash 2018 is the third stop on the ZAP Skimboard-sponsored Skim USA Pro/Am Tour.
Now in its 16th year, this epic community event, which is sponsored locally by Jersey Shore Skim Camp and Sea Bright
Recreation, attracts amateur and professional skimboarders from around the county–and across the country.
The contest comprises 12 amateur divisions–-ranging from 8 years and younger to senior grandmasters. Winners from each amateur division receive trophies and prize bags, while Pro skimboarders compete for a cash purse.
SkimBash 2018 continues its focus on environmental initiatives. First, every contestant gets a sport bottle to use throughout the competition to eliminate the use of disposable, single-use plastic water bottles.
Second, winners of each division are presented with a one-of-a-kind handmade trophy, created entirely from beach debris and driftwood collected along Jersey Shore beaches.
This exciting and action-packed two-day event is a great way to cheer on local and professional skimboarders, help the environment, and support the Sea Bright beach community. Sea Bright businesses are supportive as well, with Lucky Dog Surf Co., Tommy’s Tavern & Tap, Melonhead, and others donating food and prizes. Spectators are welcome (beach and parking fees apply). Contestants pay a small entry fee.
For registration and detailed information:www.jerseyshoreskimcamp.com/skimbash