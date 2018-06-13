Long Branch — The Long Branch Citizens Police Academy Alumni are sponsoring an Active Shooter presentation on June 16, at 10:00 am.

It will be hosted by the First Reformed Church of Long Branch (Pastor Marisol Malloy), 650 Broadway.

This is a free class for the churches, businesses, parents, security agencies and community organizations.

“We want our community to be Pro-Active, not Re-Active in case of an active shooter in our place of worship or place of business,” says Rev. Sandra Gonzalez, President of the Long Branch Citizens Police Academy Alumni.

The presentation will explain how to respond in an active shooter situation.

RSVP by June 12 to Lbc paalumni@aol.com or call Pastor Malloy at the First Reformed Church.

For more information, contact Malloy 732-870-0809, or Gonzalez 732-267-6423 or Email: Lbc paalumni@aol.com.