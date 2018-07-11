Attempted armed robbery in Ocean

A township man has been accused of attempted armed robbery and drug possession following an incident on June 30.

According to the Ocean Township Police Department, at approximately 4:34 a.m., police officers responded to the Blue Swan Diner on a report of a man who was threatened with a handgun. The victim had been in the Twinbrook Apartment complex when someone brandished a handgun and attempted to rob him.

The victim fled on foot and ran to the diner to report the incident. A description was provided to the responding officers and Officer David Marino located a subject fitting the description who was later identified as Lawrence Moton, 29, Ocean Township.

Police say further investigation revealed that Moton was in fact the accused and he was charged with the following offenses: Robbery, Possession of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Aggravated Assault, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Officers involved in the investigation included Police Officers Arthur Barnek, David Marino, Glennis Polanco, Alicea Angelo, Sergeant Dimitrios Kelesidis along with Detectives Raheem Carter and Gregory Martone.