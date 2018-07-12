Public Works News Paper Shredding Day; City teams-up with Recycle Coach

Long Branch — The city Department of Public Works has announced a Paper Shredding Day, for city residents only, will be held Sat., Aug. 4, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., or until the truck holding the shredded documents is full.

Is it time for you to dispose of confidential documents and old files? Bring your documents to be shredded on location in the mobile truck. Don’t be a target of identity theft.

The event is for those who live in Long Branch only; proof of residence must be shown.

There is a 100 pound limit per car. Remove large binder clips; staples and paper clips can remain.

Shredding Day takes place in the Long Branch High School Parking Lot, on Indiana Ave. off Bath Ave.

Recycle coach

Wonder if you can recycle a styrofoam takeout container? Unsure of how to get rid of old furniture, or what to do with used paint cans? Do you always forget when to put the recyclables out?

The answers, for Long Branch residents, to all these issues are now at your fingertips.

Long Branch has now teamed up with Recycling Coach. Get the information you need on to your phone or computer, in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

In addition to what can be recycled, what needs to be taken elsewhere, how to deal with bulk trash, and other sorting questions, you can get reminders for collection dates sent to your.

Visit the Long Branch website, visitlongbranch.com, for more information. Go to Public Works under Departments. Garbage and Recycling Information.

Recycler Coach is also available as an app for your smart phone, and can be configured to work with Alexa and Google Home.