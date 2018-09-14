7th Annual Latino Fest @ The Long Branch Public Library

Saturday was a festive day at the Long Branch Public Library, with hundreds attending to celebrate Latino culture and diverse Hispanic heritages in the community.

There was plenty to experience and free haircuts for ages 6-10, by Alex Aviles of Evil Fades in Red Bank, face painting, cotton candy sponsored by Investors Bank, demonstrations by Capoeira Sol Nascente, and music by Earth’s preme DJ MellowTonein & DJ QuesoDePapa.

“This is a lovely day and I’m so happy that the weather held out,” said Library President Tonya Garcia. “We have so much support from the city and the community.”