O’port End of Summer Festival beats the rain

Nobody likes the end of summer, but families still look forward to the End of Summer Festival held at Blackberry Bay Park in Oceanport every September. This year the festival was on Sept. 8th, just missing being rained out, although it did drizzle now and then.

It was a day for the whole family to enjoy with free events, fire truck rides, children’s rides, bands, demonstrations, a kite flying contest, face painting ended by fireworks when the sun went down. A special addition this year was the Bat Mobile.

The chili and salsa contest was a big hit as usual, with entries hard to chose from. The contest was sponsored by the Oceanport Community Gardens.

Chili winners, were 3rd place – Mama’s Turkey Chili from Kim Atienza, 2nd – Summer’s End Chili by Ellynn Kahle and 1st – Spicy Turkey Chili by Colette Tabor.

Salsa winners, were 3rd place – Just Salsa by Margie Hicks, 2nd – Fat Boi Salsa by John and Aaron and 1st place – Tropical Cucumber by Shelby McCrae.