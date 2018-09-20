Long Branch Police Week concludes with Blue Mass

Long Branch — Police Week ends its week-long events with a Blue Mass to be celebrated at St. James’ Episcopal Church, 300 Broadway at 4 p.m., Sunday, September 23. All are welcome to attend the mass and the reception following honoring all first responders.

“The Blue Mass is celebrated as an occasion of thanksgiving for police and first responders, and as an occasion of prayer for them, their families and their work,” said Father Bill Noble, priest-in-charge at St. James’ Episcopal Church in Long Branch.

All the programs presented this week have been sponsored by the Long Branch Police Department and the Long Branch Citizens Police Academy Alumni along with Monmouth Medical Center, Monmouth University, Long Branch Library, Shoreline Harley Davidson, Monmouth County Habitat for Humanity, and the Long Branch Senior Center.

Ramon Chaparro, a retired Long Branch police officer, said, “All of the programs this week, including the Blue Mass on Sunday, bring the community and law enforcement together. It shows that the community cares about its first responders, and it shows that the responders care about the community.”

Father Noble added, “The mass is celebrated in a sacred place, St. James’ Church, where promise and truth, responses and reliability, and honor for the dignity of every human being are central.”

More Police Week events

Police Week kicked off Monday, and has been holding events all week, but there are still more for the public to enjoy besides the Blue Mass.

Today, Sept. 20, law enforcement and citizen groups will be helping Habitat For Humanity build a home in the city.

There will also be a Law Enforcement and Community Health Fair from 5-7 p.m. at 335 Broadway.

Fri., Sept. 21, will feature a Bike Safety Rodeo by the Long Branch Police Department.

Sat., Sept. 22, features a Motorcycle Run, sponsored by Shoreline Harley Davidson and the Long Branch Citizens Police Academy Alumni. Registration starts 8 a.m.; kick-off is 10:30. There will also be live music and fun for non-riders. Cost is $20 per motorcycle, $10 per passenger. Proceeds will be used by the Alumni to help the Long Branch Police Department. For info, contact Tony, 732-229-8518 or the Alumni, 732-267-6423.

Later on Saturday, at 3 p.m., will be a Police Department vs. Fire Department Softball game at Atlantic Avenue Park. This is presented with help from the Long Branch Recreation Department.