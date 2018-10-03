GOTCC golf outing

Golfers who have always wanted to play at the prestigious Hollywood Golf Club in West Deal can now do so in the Greater Ocean Township Chamber of Commerce’s 23 Annual Golf Outing — the Ansell, Grimm & Aaron PC Classic. The outing will take place on Thursday, October 11, with a 12:30 p.m. Shot Gun start.

Player registration, at gotcc.org is now available.

“We are delighted to once again have long-time GOTCC supporter Ansell, Grimm & Aaron as our outing sponsor,” stated Golf Outing Chairman/GOTCC Board Member, Dan White, of McGuckin, Shatz & White of Ocean.

This year, in addition to Buffet Lunch and Dinner, with carving stations, prepared by Hollywood’s renowned chefs, the outing includes a Raw Bar during the Cocktail Reception. Theouting includes all customary things like scoring, greens fee, golf carts, locker room, practice range and hospitality holes. The cost to play in the outing is $375.

There is still time to sponsor the outing. GOTCC sponsorships provide a huge amount of multi-media exposure.

Sponsorships range from tees, flags, golfing contests, table tees (that provide interaction with every golfer on the course), lunch, dinner and others, on up to Silver, Gold and Platinum that include golf.

Full details on the affordable and vast benefits of sponsorships are available at gotcc.org.

Player registration is available using Visa, MasterCard, Discover, Amex and credit/debit cards. Please email gotcc@gotcc.org or call the GOTCC office at 732-660-1888 with any questions.