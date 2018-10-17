The plight and promise of the Raritan River

Middletown — The documentary Rescuing the Raritan River will be presented at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct., 22 at Brookdale Community College, on how the river became so polluted. Greg Remaud, director of the NY-NJ Riverkeeper organization, will report on the decades-old efforts to clean it up.

The river has been an important water transportation route since the Pre-Columbian era and was used during the American Revolutionary War to move troops. In the 19th and 20th centuries, it attracted many major industries — including the company that manufactured “Agent Orange” — along its shore line. Unfortunately, the industrial boon also severely polluted the river and “hot spots” remain even to this day.

Narrated by actor Avery Brooks, this hour-long documentary tells the story of how government agencies, corporations, environmentalists, developers, scientists, and lawyers have clashed for years in their attempts to deal with the aftermath of the extensive pollution and environmental neglect.

The presentation, part of BCC’s “Science Monday” environmental lectures, is hosted by the Sierra Club and BCC’s Environmental Club to encourage students to be involved in statewide and national debates on the importance of strong environmental protections.

A pizza and subs buffet begins at 6 p.m. in Warner Student Life Center (SLC) Twin Lights Rooms I and II (near parking lot 7), and the presentation begins at 6:30 p.m.