West Long Branch welcomes fall

Sunday’s annual Fall Festival at Franklin Lake was a successful effort by the whole city,

“Events like this continue to make West Long Branch a great place to live and raise a family,” said WLB Mayor Janet Tucci.

Long lines formed for hayrides, but went fast as two trucks continuously loaded up with riders, took them to pick pumpkins then back again for another round. Back at the festival the kids could decorate their pumpkins as they liked at a craft table. Kids had so much to do with face painting and balloon animals which had to be gripped tightly while being threatened with gusts of chilly wind. There was popcorn, cotton candy and coveted donuts from Delicious Orchards were handed out by the PTA.

Groups were raising money for their Shore Regional graduating class, Dogs Behind Bars, and other worthy causes.

“There is so much they offer here for free,” said one parent. “The least I can do is support the different causes.”