O’Neill seeks seat on Shore Regional High School Board

West Long Branch — Ron O’Neill is running for a seat on the Shore Regional High School Board of Education.

O’Neill, who served on the Board from 1999 to 2017, is a member and volunteer at the West Long Community Center, past WLB Sports Association president, and served on the West Long Branch Zoning Board and Drug Alliance Committee.

He was a founding father of Pop Warner/Blue Devils Football, a founder of the Shore Regional High School Diamond Club, and worked on the development of the West Long Branch Youth Wrestling team.

O’Neill and his family have been involved in education for a long time. He retired after 38 years of working as an elementary school PE teacher in Hazlet. His wife, Sarah Pappalardo O’Neill is a retired school teacher and principal from Hazlet, and one of their two children, Patrick O’Neill, is an educator and supervisor in Ocean Township. Their daughter, Tara O’Neill is Merck Pharmaceutical Director. Both children were graduates of West Long Branch and Shore Regional.

Among his achievements while on the board, including four years as president, O’Neill cites initiating shared services to save taxes; helping to secure Interlaken, Loch Arbour, Allenhurst and Deal children attending West Long Branch and Shore Regional; being instrumental in getting turf fields for sports; developing shared busing; developing the dance program; and working collaboratively with staff and administration in developing Shore Regional as a high ranking district.

O’Neill is challenging Elizabeth Garrigal, who has served on the Board of Education since 2008.