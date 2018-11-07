Towns observe Veterans Day

By Neil Schulman

A special Veterans Day, marking the 100th anniversary of the event which originated the holiday, takes place on November 11.

Some events have already taken place. In order to involve the students, Monmouth Beach held its ceremony earlier this week.

Here are some of the ceremonies and observances planned for Veterans Day.

Eatontown

The Association of the United States Army is sponsoring a parade this year. It starts at Nicodemus Drive and heads to Suneagles Golf Course.

The parade starts at 10 a.m., heads to Broad Street, then crosses Route 35 to Lewis Street to Maxwell. There will be a viewing station in Borough Hall Parking Lot.

The parade will be followed by a ceremony at Wampum Park.

Long Branch

The City of Long Branch will hold its annual Veterans Day Observances on Sunday, November 11. The observances will begin at 10 a.m. at Jerry Morgan Park on Liberty Street. This observance honors those who were lost in Vietnam.

In honor of the 100th anniversary of the Armistice that ended World War I, City Hall and several places of worship throughout the city will join with other groups throughout the city, state and nation by tolling their bells 21 times at 11 a.m. The bell-ringing at City Hall will take place in front of City Hall on the same side of the building as the parking lot entrance.

Mayor John Pallone (whose father served during WWII as a gunner) has spearheaded local events to take place in Long Branch on November 11. Long Branch City Hall, churches, fire houses, and the Church of the Presidents will toll their bells at 11 a.m. Pallone stated it is significant that President Woodrow Wilson made his summer home at Long Branch and vacationed at Shadow Lawn – now named in his honor – during those days leading to Americans involvement in WWI. President Wilson was the last of seven presidents to vacation at Long Branch,

Pallone said, and “I am excited that so many people are getting involved with this Centennial Anniversary of Armistice Day today known as Veterans Day”.

After the “Bells of Peace” observance, the group at City Hall will move to the Veterans Monument between City Hall and the Library, where the traditional Veterans Day ceremony will take place. Three winners of the Long Branch Schools Essay Contest will be honored, and will include the traditional placing of the flower baskets and wreaths.

At 12:30 p.m. the public is invited to attend an Open House at VFW Post 1240, 255 Willow Avenue, Long Branch.

Oceanport

Oceanport’s ceremony will be at 11 a.m. at Port Au Peck Firehouse, Myrtle Ave, in honor of all veterans.

Ocean Township

The Veterans Day Ceremony takes place at Town Hall, 399 Monmouth Road, at 11 a.m. It is preceded by a prelude from the Navesink Brass Band at 10:40. There is also a presentation by the Ocean Township Historic Museum, and taps will be played by Claire Taylor and Christopher Wilson.