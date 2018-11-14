Fundraiser at Fran’s Bacon Beach Grille for seeing eye dogs

Long Branch — Fran’s Bacon Beach Grille, 49 Atlantic Avenue held a puppy naming fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 2. Proceeds went to the Josephine Ferrara Puppy Naming Fund to benefit Seeing Eye, Inc. of Morristown, NJ.

A delicious buffet with wine tasting and mock Margaritas received loads of compliments. There were gift baskets to bid on and a raffle.

Gary Philips transported everyone off to a warmer place with his live beach music performed in a tropical ambiance.

Maryann Devine and Gail Drawbraugh from Monmouth County Seeing Eye Puppy Raisers accompanied seeing eye puppies in training, Keno (10 months old) and Drummer (4 months old).

The puppies, extremely intelligent, are bred and raised by Seeing Eye for traits to make them excellent seeing eye dogs. The organization trains the dogs to guide blind people, instructs blind people in the proper use, handling, and care of the dogs, and conducts and supports research on canine health and development. The puppies stole the show as guests of honor; everyone wanted photos taken with them.

The event was supported by all the Grille’s local customers, including regulars from Shadow Lake Village in Middletown.

Event sponsors were Vingo Wine & Liquors of Long Branch, Ultimate Foods, Maryann Ferrara, the Wine Experience, Gary Philips, Little Silver Animal Hospital, and Sammy from Atlantic Highlands Liquors.

Fran thanked her staff for all their help: Dee, Erika, Kim, Kaitlin, Florencio, Maxine, Melon, Minor, Roberto, Shawna, Pat, Fran, Alexandria, and Russell. She sends a special thanks to Bettyann Berube from Little Silver for the decorating.