Holy Name Society thanks golf outing supporters

Long Branch — The Holy Name Society of Christ the King Parish submitted this photo with the following note of thanks to the supporters of its recent golf outing held on Aug. 27 at Pebble Creek Golf Course.

Holy Name Society of Christ The King Parish would like thank our many golfers and sponsors who helped to make our 2018 Dick Gallo Memorial Golf Tournament a complete success. Because of the continued generosity of our sponsors and patrons, we would ask our parishioners, in gratitude, to consider patronizing their businesses.

Golf Hole Sponsors

Allied Fire & Safety Equipment, Neptune; Promenade Beach Club, Long Branch; Ryan Distributors, Spring Lake; Damiano Funeral Home, Buddy Damiano, Long Branch; Central Boiler Repair, Oakhurst; Lee’s Garage, Paul Sgro, West Long Branch; DASH, HVAC, Haddon Heights

Weichert Realtors, Amador E. Dalena, Oakhurst; Rockafella’s Pizza & Subs, Long Branch; Faragano Family; Rosario Realty, Inc., Carolina Zocco, WLB; Peter & Maria Grandinetti, WLB; Manasquan Bank, Jim Vaccaro president, Wall

Swinton Landscaping, Clair Swinton, Oceanport; Ralph’s Tailor Shop, Ralph Giambrone, Long Branch; Angelo’s Paving, West Long Branch; •• Long Branch BPOE Elks Chapter 742 – Long Branch; Frank & Maryann Muzzi, Oakhurst; Doris & Mickey Saffioti, Long Branch; Saffioti Pool Services, Long Branch; Celtic Cottage, Long Branch

Hoffman Funeral Home, Long Branch; Holy Smokes Cigar Club, Long Branch; Rooney’s Oceanfront Restaurant, Long Branch; The Gallo Family, Ann Gallo, WLB; Long Branch Poultry Farm, Long Branch; Bob & Ellie Tarantola, Ocean Township; Ursula Plaza, Ursula & Jack Caputo, Long Branch; Gualtieri Family, Oceanport; Congressman Frank Pallone Jr., Long Branch

WLB Speech & Hearing, Monmouth Road, WLB; Landmark Surveying & Engineering, Avon; Flowers By Van Brunt, Long Branch; Joseph Uras Monuments, Inc., Middletown; Camassa Agency, Inc., WLB

LB Knights of Columbus LB Council #335, LB; Renehan & Co. Inc., Kevin Renehan, CPA, Monroe Twp.; Ocean First Bank (Sharon Franklin), Shrewsbury; Allied Risk Management Svc., Pt. Pleasant; L&L Paving, Tinton Falls; FABCO Inc., Tinton Falls; Tuzzio’s Italian Cuisine, Long Branch; Mazza Recycling Svc., Tinton Falls; Donato Hayes & Co. CPAs, Allenhurst;

Frank & Jane Graziano and Family; Mark & Kristin Flamini; Parallel Architectural Group, Long Branch; RJT Electrical Contractors, Inc., Clark; Rocky & Claire Raimondi; Senator Tom & Maria Gagliano, Red Bank; St. Michael’s Church, Long Branch; Cittadino Family; United Tile & Stone, West Long Branch

Prizes – Supplies -

Advertisments

The Link News, Long Branch; Fine Fare Supermarket, Long Branch; New Jersey Natural Gas Co., Bob Gallo, Wall; DCH Ford, Barry Pollack, Eatontown

Soul Focus Spa-Fitness, Eatontown; Devon McDuffie (Giants Gear) East Rutherford; Decorated Solar Lights, Mike & Ingrid Calabria, Oakhurst; H&R Block, Long Branch; Andrea Esposito, Pebble Creek Golf Course; Sitting Duck, Long Branch

* * *

A Special Thanks to The Anabel Foundation and Jack Privetera for their generous donation of $1,000.

A Special Thanks to the Woolley/Boglioli Funeral Home for their generous donation of $500.

Also an expression of gratitude to the Gallo Family for their great participation in our Golf Tournament.

We also send our gratitude to our patrons:

• Mayor John Pallone – Long Branch,

• Pat Costello

• Gary Maita

• Senator Tom & Maria Gagliano Paul Sgro

On behalf of Reverend Javier A. Diaz, Pastor of Christ The King Parish, and The Holy Name Society, we again send our “Deepest Thanks” to all the Committee People who contributed their time & efforts to plan this Golf Event, our Sponsors and our Patrons and to the Volunteers who gave up their valuable time to help us and let us not forget the Players, for without them we would have no Tournament.

Please accept our invitation to join us next year for a wonderful day of golf and fun on a beautiful Golf Course. We will give more information as the date and time is planned